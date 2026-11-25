An anchor at WISN 12 in Milwaukee has announced her resignation, thanking viewers for their support. This move marks the end of a significant chapter in her broadcasting career, which began in 2021.

A prominent news anchor based in Milwaukee has officially announced her decision to leave her position at WISN 12. This professional transition, confirmed via social media, marks the end of a significant chapter in the broadcaster's local television career. The individual described the choice to step down as difficult, emphasizing the deep personal and professional connections formed during their time with the station. This announcement signals a major shift in the local news landscape, as the anchor prepares to embark on a new path following years of dedicated service to the Milwaukee audience.

Departure Announcement and Gratitude for Support

The anchor took to social media platforms to reveal that big changes are on the horizon for her professional life. She expressed that reflecting on her journey at the station highlighted how much the experience meant to her, making the decision to leave particularly challenging. She emphasized that she was unable to fully articulate the value of her time at the station, both personally and professionally. The broadcast veteran stated that the relationships built, the stories shared, and the memories created would remain with her long after this specific chapter of her career concludes.

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She directed a message of thanks to the community, noting that the support she received made Milwaukee feel like home. The anchor acknowledged those who welcomed her, trusted her with their stories, and cheered her on throughout her tenure. She stated that these interactions made her journey much more meaningful than she could have ever imagined. While she teased that further details would be revealed later, she did not disclose the official reason for her departure or specify her final air date.

Career Trajectory and Professional History

The broadcaster joined WISN 12 as a breaking news reporter and early morning anchor in January 2021. This initial role allowed her to establish herself within the local news ecosystem, quickly demonstrating her versatility and dedication to storytelling. Her performance and professionalism led to a promotion just three months later, when she was elevated to co-anchor of the full morning newscast. This rapid advancement underscored her growing importance to the station's morning programming.

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Her responsibilities continued to expand over the subsequent years, reflecting a steady ascent within the newsroom. In November 2023, she transitioned to evening duties, taking on the role of co-anchor for the 10 p.m. newscast. This move broadened her reach to a different segment of the audience. By June 2024, her portfolio had grown further, as she took on anchoring duties for the 6 p.m. newscast as well, becoming a key figure in the station's evening lineup.

Before her arrival in Milwaukee, she built a strong foundation in regional broadcasting. She previously worked as a news reporter and weekend morning anchor at WBND-TV in South Bend, Indiana. Following her time in Indiana, she served as a news reporter at WCIU-TV's morning show in Chicago. Her academic background includes a bachelor's degree in Communication and Media Studies from DePaul University, which provided the theoretical grounding for her practical experience in the field.

Impact on Local News and Future Speculation

The departure of this anchor represents a notable change for WISN 12, as she held multiple prominent roles across the day's newscasts. Her ability to anchor both morning and evening broadcasts made her a familiar and trusted face to viewers in the Milwaukee market. The station will now need to determine how to fill the void left by her multiple positions, potentially reshuffling existing staff or seeking new talent.

While the specific reasons for her exit remain undisclosed, her message focused on gratitude and positive reflection. She indicated that more information would be shared in the near future, leaving the audience curious about her next steps. The broadcasting industry often sees anchors move for various reasons, including career advancement, personal relocation, or a desire for new challenges. Her teaser about big changes suggests a significant pivot in her professional direction.

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This announcement joins a broader trend of mobility within the television news sector, where experienced journalists frequently move between markets and stations. The Milwaukee market has seen various changes in its news leadership and staffing recently, reflecting the dynamic nature of local media. Viewers can expect to see adjustments in the programming lineup as the station adapts to this staffing change.

The anchor's journey from a breaking news reporter in 2021 to a multi-show anchor highlights the competitive and demanding nature of local news broadcasting. Her ability to handle diverse roles, from early morning breaks to evening headlines, demonstrated a high level of adaptability and skill. As she prepares for her next chapter, the Milwaukee community is left to reflect on the years of journalism she provided.

Future developments regarding her career path remain uncertain, but her commitment to the storytelling craft is evident in her farewell message. The local news audience will miss her presence across the various newscasts she anchored. As the station plans for the transition, the focus remains on ensuring continuity for the viewers who rely on these broadcasts for information and community connection.