News about Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday releasing in 2026

Villeneuve's Dune adaptations have been successful with a star-studded cast, and Jon Spaihts' Passengers has gained popularity on streaming platforms a decade after its release.

On December 18, 2026, both Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday are set to debut worldwide. Villeneuve 's directing prowess is crucial to the success of the Dune adaptations, with a starry cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and more.

Another notable contributor to the Dune adaptations is writer Jon Spaihts, who also worked on the MCU's Doctor Strange. A sci-fi film directed by Morten Tyldum, Passengers, which features Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, is also making a comeback after ten years. Passengers, earning just over $300 million, did particularly well in overseas markets, grossing $200 million alone. If you're interested in learning more about the key traits of various heroes, 'Which Sci-Fi Hero Are You Most Like? ' is a quiz you might want to take. Auther: Barbenheimer





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Dune: Part Three Avengers: Doomsday Villeneuve Jon Spaihts Passengers Sci-Fi

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