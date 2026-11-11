Newport Beach Races to Raise Seawalls Amid Unprecedented High Tides

City officials accelerate seawall reinforcement in Newport Beach to mitigate flooding after record 8.4‑foot tide, with forecasts of even higher tides linked to El Niño and a Kelvin wave. As many as 40 sections are being raised, with completion targeted before Thanksgiving.

Emergency work raises Newport Beach seawalls ahead of exceptionally high tides. Emergency work is underway in Newport Beach to raise seawalls before another round of exceptionally high tides expected later this month.

Emergency construction work is underway across Newport Beach as the city races to raise seawalls ahead of another round of exceptionally high tides expected later this month. Last month, high tide reached a record 8.4 feet, sending water over seawalls in some areas and into neighborhoods and businesses on the Balboa Peninsula. City officials say tides could rise even higher in the coming weeks, prompting an accelerated effort to strengthen flood protections.

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“It’s unprecedented,” said Mark Vukojevic, utilities director for the City of Newport Beach. According to Vukojevic, the project was prompted by the flooding experienced last month and forecasts for higher tides associated with El Niño and a Kelvin wave. City officials expect tides during Thanksgiving and Christmas to exceed last month’s record levels.

“We’re anticipating at least six inches higher for Thanksgiving. Now we could have a storm condition that raises it. It could also lower, right? And we’ve seen that too.

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We’ve seen the tide now fluctuate between two feet higher to 1.3 feet higher and so it could go lower and that would be the hope. But we have to plan for at least six inches and then maybe another six inches for Christmas as well,” Vukojevic said. The city evaluated 70 locations and determined that 40 sections of seawall needed to be raised between 12 and 24 inches.

As of Nov. 10, city officials said the work was more than halfway complete and remained on schedule to finish by the Friday before Thanksgiving.

“People got to see how serious the situation is. Mother Nature is strong. It’s obviously high and sending us a signal that it wants to come this way,” Vukojevic said. To expedite the work, the city coordinated with the California Coastal Commission to relax permitting requirements for emergency projects.

The accelerated process also has allowed property owners to make improvements to their own seawalls.

“I was extremely pleased. I feel like this is what cities and governments are supposed to do for their citizens, allow us to protect our homes. So I was the second person to march over there with my contractor and get a permit,” said resident Steve High. High, who has lived on the bayside of the Balboa Peninsula for 24 years, said he had never seen water sweep across the peninsula as it did during last month’s high tides.

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He has used social media to inform neighbors about options available through the expedited permitting program. Mayor-elect Nithya Raman receives warm welcome from Los Angeles City Council at 1st meeting after election win “I just thought it was extremely valuable for all of my fellow homeowners that live along the bay front to know that this was an option for us.

You know, I’m not exactly certain how long the permitting process would have taken, you know the normal channels going through the Coastal Commission and whomever else might be involved, but to be able to get a permit to raise your seawall up to 18 inches in less than an hour, going into the city and working with the planners there, I just felt it was fantastic,” High said. High said he added a foot to his seawall about 15 years ago, bringing it to more than 8 feet high.

After seeing last month’s water levels come within inches of the top, he is now raising the seawall to 10 feet.

“We’ve all had to react very quickly to this and kudos to the city for allowing us to be able to protect our properties,” High said. In addition to the seawall work, Newport Beach continues to place sandbags, maintain large berms on the beach side of the peninsula and offer permits for dock piling extensions. City officials are encouraging residents to take steps now to prepare for the anticipated high tides.

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