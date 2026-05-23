Newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price tense up on Marbella honeymoon

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with the aspiring boxer, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man last weekend. Venezuela and Noah were spotted appearing to have a tense conversation with the groom throwing his arms up in the air in fury. The newlyweds, who were both dressed in garish Versace ensembles, later looked glum as they sat together on a nearby bench with their shopping bags.

Newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price were spotted looking strained as they continued their £30K honeymoon in sun-soaked Marbella on Friday. The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with the aspiring boxer, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man last weekend.

Venezuela and Noah were spotted appearing to have a tense conversation with the groom throwing his arms up in the air in fury. The newlyweds, who were both dressed in garish Versace ensembles, later looked glum as they sat together on a nearby bench with their shopping bags. Venezuela showed off her tan in a £1300 bikini from the luxury fashion brand which he teamed with a matching hat and trainers.

Noah also donned a silky co-ord with a Versace print with his shirt worn open and sunglasses hanging on a chain around his neck. Just hours earlier Noah had shared snaps of the couple enjoying their sun-soaked getaway to his Instagram Stories. The couple posed for a photo in the mirror before heading out for the evening





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Venezuela Fury Noah Price Hollywood Celebs Fashion Survivor Ivanka Trump Friday Chronic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyson Fury’s 16-year-old daughter ‘clears everything up’ with caravan wedding gift after $7 million dramaVenezuela Fury heard about buzz online about her and Noah Price’s lavish wedding.

Read more »

Newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price tense up on Marbella honeymoonThe daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with the aspiring boxer, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man last weekend. Venezuela and Noah were spotted appearing to have a tense conversation with the groom throwing his arms up in the air in fury. The newlyweds, who were both dressed in garish Versace ensembles, later looked glum as they sat together on a nearby bench with their shopping bags.

Read more »

Newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price tense up on Marbella honeymoonThe daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with the aspiring boxer, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man last weekend. Venezuela and Noah were spotted appearing to have a tense conversation with the groom throwing his arms up in the air in fury. The newlyweds, who were both dressed in garish Versace ensembles, later looked glum as they sat together on a nearby bench with their shopping bags.

Read more »

Newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price tense up on Marbella honeymoonThe daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with the aspiring boxer, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man last weekend. Venezuela and Noah were spotted appearing to have a tense conversation with the groom throwing his arms up in the air in fury. The newlyweds, who were both dressed in garish Versace ensembles, later looked glum as they sat together on a nearby bench with their shopping bags.

Read more »