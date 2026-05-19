Newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price's £30,000 Marbella Honeymoon

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with boxer Noah, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man on Saturday, wearing a lace gown with a 50ft-long train. They are said to have received a £5million wedding gift from their parents and paid for their honeymoon.

Newlywed Venezuela Fury and Noah Price arrived in Marbella for their sun-soaked £30, 000 honeymoon on Monday, after their lavish wedding over the weekend. The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with boxer Noah, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man on Saturday, wearing a lace gown with a 50ft-long train.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Noah shared snaps of his new bride as the couple explored and basked in the sunshine and took in the views. He also posted a photo of their champagne and strawberries, despite Venezuela not being of legal age to drink, with the caption: 'Had worser Mondays.

' It comes amid reports that Venezuela's parents Tyson, 37, and Paris, 36, have reportedly gifted them £5million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift. The couple, who have an estimated £162million net worth, are also said to have paid for their £30,000 honeymoon





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Marbella Honeymoon £30 000 Honeymoon Lavish Wedding Gypsy Wedding Champagne And Strawberries £5Million Wedding Gift £162Million Net Worth Traditional Gypsy Caravan £30 000 Honeymoon Paid For £5Million Wedding Gift From Parents £162Million Net Worth Couple Traditional Gypsy Wagon As A Sentimental Gift £40 000 On Venezuela's Dress Alone £5 000 Appearance Fee Underage Drinking Disorderly Behaviour Acting Indecently To The Annoyance Of Any Pers Isle Of Man 2021 Licensing Act Police Have The Power To Arrest Anyone Who Is

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