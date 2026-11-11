Newlyweds Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor celebrate marriage with low-key dinner uptown

The couple were spotted at luxe Italian restaurant Gabriel’s on the Upper East Side.

Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor were spotted celebrating tying the knot after more than 25 years with an intimate dinner Monday at luxe Italian restaurant Gabriel’s on Central Park South.

We hear the pair — who were wed earlier in a private ceremony at their home on the Upper East Side — were joined by Bloomberg Philanthropies CEO Patti Harris and her husband Mark Lebow. Harris also worked for the former three-term mayor during his administration, as deputy mayor and then as New York’s first female first deputy mayor.

Also read Ex-NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg marries longtime partner Diana Taylor

“At the end they did toasts,” said the witness. “It was a joyous occasion. ” They also got well-wishes from a fellow high-powered patron: former CIA Director George Tenet was spotted congratulating the couple. Bloomberg, 84, and Taylor, 71, were wed earlier in the day in front of his daughters Emma and Georgina.

They also held a lunch with a dozen close friends and family. AccordingThe pair, seen here in 2025, tied the knot earlier in a private ceremony at their Upper East Side home.

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“The longtime couple exchanged vows today in a small, private ceremony at their home on the Upper East Side, joined by family, including his daughters, Emma and Georgina,” “The two first crossed paths when they sat next to each other at a Citizens Budget Commission meeting while he was first running for mayor. ”on “The View,” Joy Behar — who had recently wed Steve Janowitz — teased, “Maybe you’re next,” to which he curtly responded, “Let’s talk about something .

” she hated the term “gal pal,” and said, “Nobody’s come up with the language around what we are. ” Ivy Leaguer Taylor — who functioned as NYC’s unofficial First Lady during his administration, attending events and galas — has worked on Wall Street and was superintendent of banking for New York State during the Gov. George E. Pataki administration. She was approved as chair of the New York City Ballet’s board of directors in 2021.

The couple attended this year’s gala at Lincoln Center together. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Gabriel's Italian Bar and Restaurant The pair, seen here in 2025, tied the knot earlier in a private ceremony at their Upper East Side home.