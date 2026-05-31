Newlyweds Left Homeless After Kitchen Fire Powered by Faulty Extension Lead

A newlywed couple in Kent suffer a devastating kitchen fire caused by an extension lead, leading to homelessness and costly repairs. The incident highlights electrical safety risks and the need for proper housing insurance.

A newlywed husband and wife were left homeless after a devastating fire turned their home into an empty, burnt‑out shell. The blaze, which began on May 18 at the ground‑floor maisonette of Jess and Johnny Kosma‑Whitty in Hatton Close, Northfleet, Kent, is believed to have been sparked by an electrical fault involving an extension lead in the kitchen.

The couple had moved into the property around a year and a half earlier after a serious renovation, and were just beginning to settle in when the tragedy struck. Jess, 30, recalled the morning of the fire. She had woken to what she thought was a strange sound, attributing it to her two cats. When she opened the bedroom door she was hit by a huge cloud of smoke and saw flames licking the kitchen walls.

She shouted for Johnny, who was in a deep sleep, and together they made it to the front door. The frantic escape included a rescue attempt for their pets; one cat fled the window, while a firefighter saved the other. When they fled, they left behind their phones and other belongings, taking only the clothes they were wearing. Firefighters were alerted by the couple knocking on neighbours' doors early in the morning.

Four engines and a volunteer response team arrived within minutes of 5:30 a.m. The crews used hose reel jets and high‑pressure fans to extinguish the flames and clear the smoke. Structural engineers confirmed the building's integrity, yet the entire interior was stripped to assess damage. Jess and Johnny are currently sleeping on an air‑bed at a nearby relatives' home while they work on temporary accommodation.

Despite the destruction, they are still paying their mortgage and face thousands of dollars in repair costs, with no insurance to cover the loss because they had yet to renew the policy. The incident underscores the risks of overloaded extension leads. Fire service advice is clear: avoid using more than 13 amps (or 3,000 watts) of combined appliance power on a single extension and never plug one adapter into another.

Directly connecting appliances to wall sockets when possible eliminates the danger of overheating and fire. Jess, reflecting on the ordeal, promised never to use extension leads again. Johnny, determined to improve safety, plans to rewire the home with more sockets. The couple hopes, once repairs are complete, to finally enjoy the house they spent so much time and money restoring, and to start the life they had envisioned-possibly with a child-to bring the changes back to stability.

The story serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards hidden in everyday electrical accessories and the importance of maintaining up‑to‑date insurance and safety checks for new homes.





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Extension Lead Fire Homelessness Electricity Safety Kent Fire Newlywed Couple

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Newlywed couple left homeless after suspected extension lead fireA devastating blaze has left a newlywed couple homeless, with the couple forced to start all over again after the fire destroyed their home. The suspected extension lead fire happened at Jess and Johnny Kosma-Whitty's ground-floor maisonette in Hatton Close, Northfleet, Kent, on May 18.

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