Federal prosecutors filed the footage in a dispute over jail restrictions for a defendant accused of passing coded messages from federal custody before a foiled plot against a British air base.

Videos made public Tuesday night show what federal prosecutors say are men gathered around a map of London directing arson attacks in real time against targets in the city earlier this year.

Prosecutors filed three clips in the Southern District of New York overnight as part of a court fight over jail restrictions for one of the defendants, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi. Al-Saadi was arrested in New York City in May. He is also one of the men alleged to be involved in a plot at a British Royal Air Force Base in Fairford, United Kingdom, in September.

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According to prosecutors, he used calls with family members while in federal custody, to pass coded messages to his co-defendants in the run-up to the Fairford plot. Another clip shows an individual throwing what looks like a firebomb into a building. Prosecutors say the clip captures a call during an attack on a London synagogue.

In the longest clip, which runs 2 minutes and 6 seconds, one man sits behind a laptop while two others stand beside large screens mounted on a wall. A man repeatedly asks to see what’s happening on the other end of the call.

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“Your camera is off. Show me your camera,” he says. Near the end of the clip, he says, “Cut, cut cut. Well done.

” Prosecutors say the call took place during an April arson attack targeting a site linked to a Jewish charity in London. In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Jamie McDonald, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the footage illustrates how people overseas can recruit and pay others to carry out attacks and direct them remotely.

“It’s probably the worst of the gig economy that you’re seeing come to life here over the last six to nine months,” McDonald said. The eight-count superseding indictment names al-Saadi, Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani. Prosecutors alleged the three acted on behalf of a network that included Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps , both of which the United States has designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

NBC News reached out to Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York for comment on the videos and the allegations on the indictment. It is unclear who recorded the clips, who appears in them or what is happening on the other end of the call. In the indictment, prosecutors identify al-Saadi and al-Hassani in a still from one of the recordings, which they say was made by Mohajeri.

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Prosecutors allege the network was behind a series of attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and the United States, in addition to a “September 2026 terrorist plot at a British Royal Air Force Base in Fairford, United Kingdom, where American armed forces were stationed,” according to a Department of Justice statement. Iran’s embassy in London“Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American service members will be prosecuted by the United States government,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

“The defendants listed in the indictment allegedly supported two foreign terrorist organizations, and al-Saadi allegedly coordinated with his co-defendants in the days leading up to the attempted terrorist plot,” Blanche said. Prosecutors cited the videos in arguing that al-Saadi should remain subject to communications restrictions in jail. McDonald said investigators tracked the calls and information from them to piece together the timeline from conversations in June and July to preparations in August and the thwarted plot in September.