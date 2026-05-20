Newly Released Products We're Excited About

A roundup of newly released products, including a striped summer shirt, suede Sabahs, and a floating pickleball island.

We've rounded up a range of newly released products we're particularly excited about, including a striped summer shirt designed by Chloe Fineman , suede Sabah s, and 'the world's first floating pickleball island.

' Mickey Mouse ears have been added to its plastic-free microwave-cooking collection for a limited time. Kindred Black has expanded into candles, bowls, and incense 'sculptures.

' Sabah's popular Bolos are now available in suede for the first time. Salter House's whimsical array of silk and cotton basics have had a refresh for summer, and I'm into this babydoll dress. Ganni and Melissa Shoes have entered the mix with frilly plastic leopard-print ones. Four brands that we really love have combined their powers to create a streamlined product recommendation.

Limited-edition brand collaborations like this are a good opportunity to grab a suitcase in a colorway that no one else at the airport will have. Béis makes a great product





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Fashion Lifestyle Newly Released Products Chloe Fineman Sabah Kindred Black Mickey Mouse Ears Salter House Ganni And Melissa Shoes Brooklinen Tekla Limited-Edition Brand Collaborations Béis Osprey Helinox Hydro Flask OXO

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