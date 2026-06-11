Democrats Plan to Repeal Trump's 50% Canada Tariffs After Midterm Wins

Democrats, emboldened by midterm victories, are planning to fight President Trump's 50% tariffs on Canadian goods, hoping to win Republican support to override a potential veto. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the effort.

Democrats are planning to fight President Trump's tariffs once they assume control of Congress in January, hoping to win some Republicans to the cause, according to a report.

The plan targets recently implemented 50 percent duties on over $20 billion in Canadian imports, which the president levied under Section 338 of the Trade Act of 1930. Senator Ron Wyden, the Ranking Member on the Senate Finance Committee, is leading the charge. Wyden told the Wall Street Journal that there is overwhelming support for repealing the tariffs on products from Canada.

Also read John Seiler: War and corruption drove Republican election wipeout

Democrats Seek Republican Support To Repeal Tariffs

After many Democrats won office on promises to fight the tariffs, which include 50% taxes on a range of consumer goods and appliances, they are hoping to win over enough Republicans to avoid or overrule a potential veto. However, overriding a veto will likely need a two-thirds majority, meaning 290 votes in the House and 67 votes in the Senate. Democrats won 253 House seats and 54 Senate seats on Tuesday.

Democrats' stance on tariffs and candidates' stated intentions to repeal them, especially those deployed against the country's closest ally, were a major factor propelling them to victory this election cycle. An NBC News exit poll of 80,000 voters revealed that 65 percent believe Trump's tariff policies have harmed the national economy. The impacts have been dire, especially in the agricultural and automotive sectors.

Advertisement

States on or near the border, like Michigan and Ohio, have taken on the brunt of the financial fallout from the tariffs, according to reports. In the days leading up to the election, the president even made a last-ditch effort to help Maine's incumbent Senator, Susan Collins, by pausing duties on Canadian goods from certain critical industries.

Senator Wyden blasted the ill-fated maneuver, saying, The only way to get Trump to reverse course is for Americans to send a message that his sabotage of the American economy has got to go, along with any politician who has supported his agenda. Voters did just that on Tuesday. But while the appetite to end the duties and momentum behind the nascent efforts are alive and well, it won't be a cake walk.

Republican Loyalty To Trump Hinders Veto Override Efforts

Republicans' reputations have been dinged by their fealty to Trump's unpopular tariff agenda, and they may be willing to break with the lame-duck president to override a certain veto to any legislation that arrives on his desk, but there's no telling at this juncture. Sources told the Journal that the president would most likely dig his heels in.

Kelly Ann Shaw, who served on the National Economic Council in Trump's first term, said, The president has been moving forward on his trade agenda irrespective of the makeup of Congress. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the Democrats' plan, saying Friday that repealing the tariffs would lower costs for American families and benefit US workers.

Asked Friday whether he had spoken to Senator Wyden or any of the Democrats since Tuesday's election, Carney said he had not, but he indicated those talks may be forthcoming. Obviously, we welcome any moves to restore a free trading arrangement between Canada and the United States, which is in the interests of American families struggling with affordability, Carney told reporters.

It's in the interests of American workers looking for good, high-paying jobs and stability, and it's fundamentally in the interests of Canadians, he added. And we will continue to work with the Americans to get a deal that works for Canada. On Sunday, Trump and Carney reported a positive phone call with each other. While stumping in Iowa, Trump told a voters rally, We have the concept of a very good deal with Canada.

Advertisement

Canadian Officials Hope For Trade Deal After Election

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was said to have been closing in on an interim truce with Trump in the days leading up to the election that would roll back certain duties on Canadian goods. The discussions between Canadian and American trade officials have been bogged down by deep-rooted disagreement about the terms of the deal.

Trade group Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, which includes Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman, hopes that Trump and Carney's recent remarks will lead booze bans in particular to be undone. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, a member of Canada's Progressive Conservative party and a longtime Trump critic who has tangled with the president on issues of trade, told CPAC Canada that he was jumping up and down over the midterm election results.

The American electorate spoke on a couple of issues, he said, including cost of living, cost of gas, the war in Iran. But most important tariffs, because that's all tied in to the cost of living. Ottawa's Canada-U.S. trade minister, Dominic Leblanc, was more circumspect in his assessment of the U.S. midterms' potential impact on Canada-U.S. relations. Our focus hasn't changed, Leblanc said, according to Buffalo-Toronto Public Media.

Addressing affordability for Canadians and strengthening the country's economy by forging diversified trade relationships is top of mind, he added. He noted that the new members won't be sworn in until January, so the current Congress will remain in place, as will the administration of President Trump, with whom we're having our trade discussions.

In other trade news, the AAFA identified issues spanning 12 countries with which U.S. firms do business, including problems related to import licensing requirements, customs valuation and enforcement practices and more. The UN extended Bangladesh's LDC graduation deadline, buying time to secure trade deals and stabilize its garment sector, but only if it can contain labor unrest. Rwanda and South Africa will be removed from the African Growth and Opportunity Act trade preference program, the Trump administration announced this week.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.