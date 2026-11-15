Newly elected lieutenant governor leaves behind open Anchorage Assembly seat

The Assembly may choose to appoint a temporary member to serve in Zac Johnson’s seat until the upcoming municipal election in April.

Anchorage Assembly member Zac Johnson, who represents South Anchorage and Turnagain Arm communities down to Girdwood, will vacate his seat as he steps into his new role as Alaska’s lieutenant governor.

Johnson will join former state legislator Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, who will be the first Democrat to serve as governor in more than two decades. Johnson ran as an independent on the ticket with Kreiss-Tomkins in the Nov. 3 election. Kreiss-Tomkins and Johnson won election with about 50.9% of first-choice votes in Saturday’s updated results , defeating Republican gubernatorial candidates including businesswoman Bernadette Wilson , former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor .

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Johnson said Friday that he plans to lay a resolution on the table declaring a coming vacancy at Tuesday’s Assembly meeting and will submit his resignation by the end of November. The Assembly may, but is not required to, fill Johnson’s seat with a temporary representative within 30 days, according to city code.

This appointed member would serve until the upcoming municipal election in April, during which voters will formally elect a new member to the body, said Municipal Clerk Jamie Heinz. The municipality must issue a formal notice of vacancy by early January, Heinz said. Residents can file for office starting on Jan. 15 and will join the mayoral candidates on the ballot. No Assembly seats are up for reelection next year.

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The Assembly would appoint a representative from a pool of applicants with a majority vote. To meet the minimum qualifications for the temporary seat, applicants must be a registered Anchorage voter and have lived in District 6 for at least a year. Assembly Chair Anna Brawley told members Thursday that she would recommend the Assembly pursue appointing an interim member.

“It would be a period of four months that otherwise one district would have only one-member representation,” Brawley said during a Governance Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Thursday afternoon. “I think it is fair to that district that we consider filing that seat. ” The Assembly last appointed temporary representatives to the body after voters in 2022 elected former members Forrest Dunbar and Jamie Allard to the state Legislature. The application window for the two seats stayed open for about a week.

In the past, Assembly members have chosen interim representatives not intending to run for the open seat, Heinz said. In early 2023, the Assembly appointed Robin Dern to temporarily represent Eagle River and Chugiak after Allard was elected to the state House. Voters then elected Scott Myers to the seat that April during the regular city election.

Johnson, a former U.S. Marine and Alaska State Trooper, is only about six months into his second three-year term on the Assembly after running for reelection in April. During his time on the Assembly, he has worked on public safety priorities and advocated for stronger renter protections and the city’s need for better wildfire preparedness . Johnson was among numerous former and current Anchorage Assembly members and elected officials statewide who endorsed Kreiss-Tomkins earlier this year.

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Johnson said he first crossed paths with Kreiss-Tomkins during visits to Juneau with his wife, who has worked with the Alaska Legislature. Over the course of about seven years, they built a rapport and found they had similar attitudes about what they wanted to see in government, Johnson said. Still, the opportunity to join Kreiss-Tomkins’ gubernatorial ticket was not part of the plan, Johnson said.

He made a final decision in late May, not long before the pair filed to run. He’s described it as a “ once-in-a-generation opportunity . ” “When Jonathan reached out, I was really excited by what he had to say,” Johnson said.

“I love the work I do on the Assembly, but I also see the opportunity we have to, I think, put Alaska as a state moving in a better direction. ”