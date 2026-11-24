Local law enforcement is appealing for tips after a weekend camping trip along the Blackwater River ended in tragedy for a Florida official's family.

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"I don’t know how to say this," Joe Vinson wrote. "Our son Carey Washington Vinson is dead. He was camping with friends on the Blackwater River last night when a gunshot from outside their campsite struck him in his tent.

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"Carey Washington Vinson was killed while camping with friends near the Blackwater River in the Florida Panhandle, his father confirmed Monday. He added,"It’s an ongoing investigation, and I don’t have any more details at this time. We are shocked and heartbroken about our sweet boy.

"First responders arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced him dead at the scene. RUSH HOUR ROAD RAGE SUSPECT’S BAIL REVOKED AS SLAIN UTILITY WORKER’S SUPPORTERS SHOUT AT ACCUSED MURDERERCarey, 19, and his friends had been camping on sandbars along the river since Friday, Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Randy Tifft told"There are simply no words that can ease the pain of losing a child," Simmons said.

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"I ask that you join me in keeping Joe and his entire family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. May God grant them strength, comfort, and peace in the days ahead.

"," a spokesperson for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital in an email. "We will provide updates as additional information becomes available for release. "Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer.

She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.