Investigators in Cuyahoga County are making a new push to find the identity of a decades-old homicide victim.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio - Investigators in Cuyahoga County are making a new push to find the identity of a decades-old homicide victim. Police said a woman known by the name “Tanya Greene” was shot 11 times, beaten and pushed from a moving car in October 1986 in Cleveland Heights.

At the time, newspaper reports said she worked for Robert Brown, who was described as a drug dealer operating in Cleveland. Prosecutors later sent Brown to prison after he was convicted of ordering Greene’s killing. Investigators learned Tanya Greene was not the woman’s real name, and they couldn’t find her real identity or family. After that, this Jane Doe case went cold for decades.

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Medical examiner re-examines case 19 Investigates has followed this case for years and reached out to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an update. You can watch our story from back in 2024 here . Chief investigator Justin Wilson confirmed their office is re-examining the case as part of a renewed effort to identify the victim. He said they located new evidence tied to the case and they’re working to develop a DNA profile.

“Yes, yeah, we have discovered some new evidence in-house that we are working up for a DNA profile right now,” Wilson said. “We’re in the early phases. ” Wilson said his team previously tried to create a DNA profile but was not successful. He said advances in technology have given investigators what he called “high hopes” that they may now be able to identify the woman.

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What investigators know about ‘Tanya Greene’ According to the medical examiner’s office, the woman known as Tanya Greene was Black, between 32 and 42 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 119 pounds at the time of her death. She had black hair and brown eyes and a 10-inch scar on her upper right abdomen.

Back in the 1980s, investigators collected X-rays, fingerprints and dental records, but those records did not match any entries in national databases. Investigators said the victim may have been from another state or another country. They said earlier information indicated her family may have lived in Florida, but police were unable to find them. Now with new investigative tools, Wilson hopes they’ll be able to find out who she was.

“So now having that evidence, we can move forward with our connections with other state global organizations that could have databases to search from as well,” he said. Authorities said several agencies have reached out over the years to see if the victim could match their missing persons cases, but those comparisons have ruled out any connection.

Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the woman known as Tanya Greene is asked to contact the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office at 216-721-5610, select 1, and ask for the investigations department. Need an investigation? Contact 19 Investigates with your request.