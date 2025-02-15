Newly Discovered Asteroid 2024 YR4 Poses a Slim but Real Threat to Earth

Astronomers are closely tracking a recently discovered asteroid, 2024 YR4, which has a 2% chance of hitting Earth in 2032. While the odds of an impact are low, the potential for regional devastation underscores the importance of continued asteroid monitoring and research.

PASADENA, California - Recently discovered asteroid, named 2024 YR4 , has on average a 2% chance of hitting Earth in 2032. While those odds of an impact are slim, astronomers are closely tracking the space rock to uncover more details - a process that could soon involve the most powerful observatory ever launched into space. Not much is known about 2024 YR4 , but the asteroid is estimated to be 131 to 295 feet wide, a size range comparable to that of a large building, said Dr.

Paul Chodas, manager for the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, or CNEOS, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. That's not even close to the size of the 'planet-killer' asteroid that slammed into Earth 66 million years ago and led to the extinction of dinosaurs. That one was estimated to be about 6.2 miles in diameter and marked the last known large asteroid to hit our world. Planet-killer asteroids are space rocks that are 1 kilometer across or larger and could have a devastating effect on life. But smaller asteroids can cause regional devastation if they are determined to be on a collision course with Earth, which is why astronomers need to find out as much as possible - as soon as possible - about 2024 YR4. Acquiring more detailed information about the asteroid's trajectory and composition is crucial for assessing the risk it poses to Earth. Astronomers are using a variety of telescopes and observatories to study 2024 YR4, including the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, which is scheduled to begin full operations in 2024. The Rubin Observatory, with its incredibly powerful capabilities, will be able to collect vast amounts of data about the asteroid, providing scientists with a much clearer understanding of its nature and potential threat. While the probability of 2024 YR4 impacting Earth remains relatively low, it serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing asteroid monitoring and research. Through continued observations and advancements in technology, astronomers aim to detect and characterize potentially hazardous asteroids, allowing for timely mitigation measures if necessary.





