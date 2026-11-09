Newlight, Prime Polymer Tackle Polypropylene Dyeability

Global brands are evaluating the partners’ biomaterial blend for footwear, performance apparel, socks and technical textiles.

’s Prime Polymer have developed a polypropylene-based textile material they say can be dyed like polyester, addressing a limitation that has constrained the fiber’s use in apparel and footwear.

The blend combines Prime Polymer’s compounding technology with Newlight’s Aircarbon PHB biomaterial. Newlight said Nov. 2 that the partners had produced yarn and knitted and woven fabrics that acceptstemming from its molecular structure. Its nonpolar chains lack the chemical groups that give many dyes an affinity for a fiber, while tightly packed crystalline regions restrict dye penetration. Manufacturers commonly work around those limitations by adding pigments to the molten polymer before spinning it into fiber.

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This colors the material during production but requires color choices early in the supply chain.when powered by renewable energy, saying the process captures or destroys more greenhouse gas than it emits. That characterization applies to Aircarbon production; the partners’ announcements did not include a life cycle assessment for the finished polypropylene blend, though. Subsequent joint patent filings document further research.

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A European patent application published April 15, naming Sumitomo and Newlight as applicants, describes polypropylene-based blends containing a PHB-based copolymer and anSumitomo’s domestic polypropylene and linear low-density polyethylene businesses began integrating into Prime Polymer on July 1, with Sumitomo taking a 20 percent stake. The latest textile announcements do not explicitly identify the 2022 project as the source of the new material.

Prime Polymer said Oct. 26 that several global brands were evaluating the latest material for footwear, performance apparel, socks and technical textiles. Demands for unpaid wages, higher salaries and better working conditions are a reminder that the global apparel industry cannot separate its economic success from the livelihoods of the people who make its products. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.