Newham Councillor Mehmood Mirza Condemns Fly-Tipping Amid Council Crackdown

Newham councillor Mehmood Mirza urges residents to use free bulky waste services instead of dumping rubbish, highlighting the council's Wall of Shame enforcement.

Newham independent councillor Mehmood Mirza has launched a public appeal to residents to stop illegally dumping household waste on residential streets. The councillor shared a video on TikTok standing in front of a pile of discarded items, including garden chairs and a child's swing, to highlight the severity of the issue in his constituency.

Mehmood Mirza Urges Resident Responsibility

Cllr Mirza, who leads the Newham Independents party, directly addressed his constituents regarding their reliance on illegal dumping despite available legal disposal options. He stated that he has fought for six or seven years to secure a free bulky waste collection service for residents, yet many continue to leave rubbish on pavements. He emphasized that residents can book up to six items for free pickup online and urged them to take pride in their neighborhoods. He noted that residents receive three free bulky waste collections per year and asked the public to report any incidents of fly-tipping they witness.

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Wall of Shame Targets Illegal Dumpers

The Newham Council has implemented a stringent enforcement strategy known as the Wall of Shame to combat illegal dumping. This initiative involves publishing CCTV footage of suspected offenders caught littering on local streets. Residents who identify their neighbors in these videos are eligible for a cash reward of £100. The council launched this measure earlier this year after Newham was dubbed London's filthiest borough in 2021, with more than 160 incidents reported in a single week.

Mayor Forhad Hussain Backs Clean Streets

Mayer of Newham Forhad Hussain supported the crackdown, stating that fly-tipping has no place in the borough. He acknowledged that residents want cleaner streets and stronger action against those who illegally dump rubbish. Mayor Hussain explained that the Wall of Shame is designed to make it harder for fly-tippers to hide, relying on community knowledge to identify responsible parties. He emphasized that working together can help keep Newham cleaner and reduce the burden on local services.

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Hillingdon Council Seizes Dumping Vehicle

Elsewhere in London, Hillingdon Council has taken severe measures against illegal waste dumping in the Hayes area. The council announced a crackdown last month, warning residents they could face an immediate fine of up to £1000 and possible prosecution. Enforcement teams used their CCTV network to identify a Ford Iveco flatbed truck leaving waste on a residential road in Ickenham. The vehicle was seized in Hayes and crushed on September 3.

Enforcement Measures Across Boroughs

Hillingdon Cabinet member for community, environment, and enforcement Councillor Adam Bennett stated that the council will use every enforcement power available to hold offenders accountable. He noted that fly-tipping damages the environment and communities, with no excuse for illegal dumping when free or low-cost disposal options exist. The council has also posted photos of culprits on Facebook, asking locals to help identify those responsible for dumping bin bags outside St Anselm's Church in Hayes.