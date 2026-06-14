Newfound Optimism About Trump Administration Reaching Agreement with Iran

The Trump administration is facing a difficult task in reaching an agreement with Iran to extend the ceasefire and bring the war to an end. Despite Iran's foreign minister saying an agreement 'has never been closer,' the deal is not yet a done deal. The interim agreement under discussion involves the two sides coming to terms on some of the easier points, such as ending Iran's throttling of the Strait of Hormuz and the nearby US blockade, while setting a 60-day clock and a set agenda for resolving the more difficult ones.

There is newfound optimism about the Trump administration reaching an agreement with Iran to extend the ceasefire and bring the war to an end. Iran 's foreign minister says an agreement 'has never been closer.

' However, this would not be a peace deal in itself, but rather the first step in a much longer process. The interim agreement under discussion involves the two sides coming to terms on some of the easier points, such as ending Iran's throttling of the Strait of Hormuz and the nearby US blockade, while setting a 60-day clock and a set agenda for resolving the more difficult ones.

The Trump administration claims Iran has agreed to some very big concessions, but Iranian media is pitching a much different version of a tentative agreement. Trump ripped into Iran's leaders as 'very dishonorable people to deal with,' with whom 'there is no such thing as dealing in good faith.

' Residents swim and play in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz while cargo ships and commercial vessels lie anchored in the distance off Bandar Abbas, Iran. Halting Iran's nuclear program is the most important aspect of any potential peace deal, and it's extremely complex. The Trump administration is telegraphing that Iran is agreeing that its nuclear program will be dismantled and committing 'indefinitely' to not building a nuclear weapon.

However, the details on how that would happen and how to enforce it in the future are critical and have become a major point of contention. A senior administration official cited a new 'inspection regime,' but details are thin so far.

For example, would Iran give up all of its nuclear program, even the parts that could seemingly be used for civilian purposes? Or would it just agree not to enrich uranium beyond a certain level, theoretically preventing it from having access to weapons-grade uranium? It sounds like the latter, with the official saying that 'we're not bothered at all by the idea of civilian power plants in Iran.

' Iranian workers work at the zirconium production plant during President Mohammad Khatami's visit of the Uranium Conversion Facility, just outside the city of Isfahan, south of Tehran, Iran. In this October 2010 photo, a worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran. The real crux here would be how the Trump administration would ensure compliance.

The US president will need to make clear how the deal would be better than the one the Obama administration negotiated, since he's constantly derided that as too weak. That one had restrictions on Iran's uranium enrichment and had the United Nations' nuclear watchdog verifying compliance. The big hurdle here: There are many Iran hawks in Trump's own party who say Tehran simply can't be trusted to abide by the terms of any deal.

Trump's comments Friday about how unreliable Iran is obviously underscore that problem. Iran's highly enriched uranium causes its own issues. The Trump administration has said Iran needs to turn it over, but it's buried deep in the ground after US airstrikes a year ago. And Trump has repeatedly and conspicuously alluded to the possibility that the US might not ultimately obtain those materials.

He's floated the idea that the US military could merely 'entomb' the areas and monitor them. There is also some talk about how the uranium could instead be 'downblended' so it's not so highly enriched, but would remain in Iran's possession as fuel. A satellite imagery taken on January 30, 2026 shows a new roof over a previously destroyed building at Natanz nuclear site, Iran. The details on how to deal with Iran's highly enriched uranium are still unclear.

The Trump administration is facing a difficult task in selling the ultimate terms of the deal to the American public as a real accomplishment. The potential sticking points in the deal are numerous, and it remains to be seen whether the Trump administration can overcome them to reach a successful agreement with Iran





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Trump Administration Iran Ceasefire Nuclear Program Strait Of Hormuz US Blockade Inspection Regime Civilian Power Plants Weapons-Grade Uranium United Nations' Nuclear Watchdog Iran Hawks Trump's Own Party

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