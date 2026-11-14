Newest ‘Bachelor’ beat Stanford last time he played in a football game

The last time he did take a snap outside of the preseason was at Stanford Stadium in 2023 as a member of Notre Dame’s football team.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman runs as Stanford defensive lineman Zach Rowell pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif.

, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. , a practice-squad quarterback for the Washington Commanders, is set to be “The Bachelor” for the show’s 30th season beginning in March. He has not seen action in regular-season or playoff games over his two-plus seasons with the Commanders. The last time he did take a snap outside of the preseason was at Stanford Stadium in 2023 as a member of Notre Dame’s football team.

Also read Three Virginia Tech Players to Watch vs. Stanford This Saturday

Hartman, then a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, didn’t have to do much as the Irish pounded the Cardinal 56-23. Audric Estime ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns, while Hartman threw only 14 passes, completing eight, including touchdowns to Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison . The quarterback’s two scores moved him into a tie with Texas Tech’s Graham Harrell for fourth on the all-time college football touchdown list with 132.

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The win on Thanksgiving weekend didn’t lift the three-loss Irish to the College Football Playoff, and Hartman decided the next month not to play in the Sun Bowl for the Irish, choosing not to risk injury ahead of the NFL draft. Hartman ended up going undrafted, while Estime went in the fifth round to the Denver Broncos. It was also Troy Taylor’s final game as Stanford’s coach, as the Cardinal fired him the next spring following reports of berating staff members. Fast forward nearly three years, and Hartman is now the latest sports figure to appear on “The Bachelor”: Colton Underwood and Clayton Echard — both contestants on “The Bachelorette” who later became leads of “The Bachelor” — also had brief NFL careers.

Underwood was on practice squads — including that of the 2015 and 2016 Oakland Raiders — while Echard went to a Seattle Seahawks training camp. Mel Owens, the titular “Golden Bachelor” for Season 2 of the spinoff, was a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams. The show’s host, Jesse Palmer, has his own NFL ties: the former “Bachelor” lead was a New York Giants quarterback and has worked in retirement as a game analyst for ESPN.