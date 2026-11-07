Downey Vikings defeat Newbury Park 33-21 in CIF-SS Division 4 playoff upset

The Newbury Park Panthers took control of the Division 4 CIF-SS playoff preparation game against the Downey Vikings at Downey High School on November 6, 2026. Led by explosive performances from Darrien Johnson and Caleb Perry, and the steady play of quarterback Aiden Tasci, the Panthers built a significant lead in the first half. The Vikings, despite efforts from Kale Murphy, Max Acosta, and Joshua Leon, struggled to contain the Panthers' balanced attack. This intense matchup served as a vital gauge of readiness for both teams as they approach the postseason.

The Downey Vikings defeated the Newbury Park Panthers with a final score of 33 to 21 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 football playoffs on Friday night.

This decisive victory at Downey High School marks a significant turnaround for the program, ending a four-year streak of early playoff exits. Head Coach Jack Williams explicitly stated that his team aimed to remove the pressure of previous failures, declaring that they successfully got that monkey off their back after years of first-round losses.

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Backup quarterback Kale Murphy, number six, orchestrated the entire comeback with a stellar performance. Murphy completed six of seventeen passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns, proving he could handle the pressure after starting quarterback Chase Watkins was sidelined by injury later in the season.

Running back Max Acosta, number twenty-six, dominated the ground game with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns on twenty-one carries. His physical style of play was crucial in sustaining drives and keeping the Newbury Park defense off balance throughout the contest.

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Wide receiver Damani Porras emerged as a key weapon in the passing attack, catching three passes for an impressive 169 yards and two touchdowns. His chemistry with Murphy became evident in the second half, helping the Vikings erase a significant deficit to take control of the game.

Newbury Park started strong, building a 21 to 12 lead in the first half. The Panthers capitalized on their special teams and offensive precision, highlighted by a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown by Darrien Johnson, number four.

Quarterback Aiden Tasci, number ten, connected with Caleb Perry, number twenty-four, for a 28-yard touchdown and with Johnson for a 24-yard score. Tasci finished the game completing 23 of 41 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns, leading a gritty Newbury Park team that finished 6-5.

The game remained tight until the second half, where Downey began to shift the momentum. Freshman receiver Dylan Miramontes, number fourteen, made critical receptions for the Panthers, including seven catches for 83 yards to keep Newbury Park competitive.

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Newbury Park coach Joe Smigiel praised his team's resilience despite the loss. He described the Panthers as a gritty group that defeated strong opponents all season and refused to quit, even when facing a determined Downey squad determined to advance.

The turning point occurred early in the fourth quarter when Murphy connected with Porras on a 72-yard touchdown pass. This explosive play gave Downey a 26 to 21 lead just twenty seconds into the final period, completely shifting the psychological advantage.

The Vikings sealed the victory with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Murphy to Jesus Rios with 6 minutes and 29 seconds remaining. This final score put the game out of reach, securing the 33 to 21 win and advancing Downey to the next round of the playoffs.