Newborn's Routine Check-Up Reveals Rare Heart Defect, Leads to Emergency Surgery

A couple from Cumbria recounts their terrifying experience after their four-month-old son Rio was diagnosed with pulmonary stenosis and underwent open heart surgery. The baby has since fully recovered, and the family is now fundraising for The Sick Children's Trust.

A routine baby check-up suddenly turned into a terrifying nightmare for one couple when doctors discovered their newborn had a hole in his heart due to a rare defect.

Chloe Dover, 26, and her partner Hayden Wilson, 37, from Workington, Cumbria, walked their cheeky son Rio down to heart surgery at just four months old after the shocking diagnosis. Initially, they were told not to worry when doctors found that healthy baby Rio was born with a murmur, as such murmurs are quite common in newborns.

However, after further tests including CT scans, it was determined that their son had to undergo open heart surgery because he could not breathe normally. Rio was diagnosed with pulmonary stenosis, a rare type of congenital heart disease that affects around eight in every one thousand births in the UK. He was born with a hole in his heart and one of the valves on his right ventricle was narrow, meaning blood was not being pumped around his body properly.

Ms Dover and her partner described how it felt like their whole world came crashing down the day they were told it was time to operate, not knowing whether the surgery would be a success. They were both in tears and in pure shock because he was a healthy, normal-looking baby. The couple, who also have two older daughters, were concerned that Rio's diagnosis was a result of something they had done wrong during Ms Dover's seemingly smooth pregnancy.

They felt guilty and blamed themselves, but doctors were very reassuring, stating there was no way the couple could have prevented the condition. Ms Dover said the experience was heartbreaking and that she felt like she did something wrong, but medical reassurance helped ease that burden. The day of surgery was especially traumatic. The couple had to gown up and wash Rio down with wipes before handing him over.

They cried on the way to the theatre, especially after previous cancellations due to emergency cases. Signing consent forms was described as absolutely heartbreaking, shattering any denial they had left. Mr Wilson was too upset to send Rio into the operating room, so Ms Dover had to take him in. She remembers the bright light in the operating room and the surreal feeling as if it were a living nightmare.

Rio was in surgery for four hours, during which the couple waited anxiously. When the surgeon called to say everything was fine, they were overwhelmed with relief.

However, seeing Rio afterwards with wires and tubes everywhere was horrible. The surgeon was surprised he had not been seriously ill, as his pulmonary valve was only 6mm when it should have been 10mm. After the surgery, Rio remained in the pediatric intensive care unit for nine days before being discharged. He made a full recovery with no complications and is now 15 months old, able to live a more normal life.

His parents have since set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for The Sick Children's Trust, a charity that supports families with sick children in hospitals. Reflecting on the ordeal, Ms Dover said it was absolutely terrifying because they had no clue what was happening. They had to learn a whole new world of medical terms related to heart murmurs and congenital defects.

The parents are grateful for the successful outcome and hope their story raises awareness about congenital heart disease and the importance of early detection. They also want to support other families going through similar experiences by fundraising for the trust that helped them during Rio's hospital stay





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Congenital Heart Disease Pulmonary Stenosis Infant Surgery Parental Trauma Pediatric Recovery

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