Newborn dies days after emergency birth following fatal shooting at Bay Park rental

The infant who was delivered through an emergency C-section following the shooting and killing of a pregnant teenager has now died, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SAN DIEGO — The infant who was delivered through an emergency C-section following the fatal shooting of a pregnant teenager has now died, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say the newborn suffered a severe hypoxic brain injury. 17-year-old Jariah Edwards was 32 weeks pregnant. Authorities say Edwards was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, 19-year-old Trevon Williams, on May 30. Edwards was visiting San Diego from Arizona and staying in a short-term rental when Williams traveled to San Diego separately and allegedly shot Edwards outside the rental, according to San Diego Police. Edwards was found and arrested hours later with a semi-automatic handgun.

On Wednesday, Williams pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jariah Edwards.

"The charges on the case are first-degree murder with the special circumstance of lying in wait, and then there are additional charges that relate to the guns as well as the child who was harmed from the murder,” San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Alex Lorens said on Wednesday. Williams is currently being held without bond until his next court appearance on June 12. Additional charges may be added as a result of the infant dying.





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