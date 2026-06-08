Newborn delivered by emergency c-section after teen mom was fatally shot in Bay Park has died

A baby delivered by emergency c-section after the child's teen mother was shot and killed in a Bay Park shooting in May has died, SDPD said Sunday.

A baby delivered by emergency c-section after the child's teen mother was shot and killed in a Bay Park shooting in May has died, the San Diego Police Department said Sunday.

The child's mother, a 17-year-old girl who has been identified as Jariah E. from Arizona, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on May 30 near the 4900 block of Gardena Avenue, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she died after the baby was delivered. Investigators say the victim and several family members were visiting San Diego from Arizona and staying in a short-term vacation rental.

"The victim's 21-year-old boyfriend, also from Arizona, had traveled to San Diego separately and met up with the victim outside the rental, where he shot her," police said, adding the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby canyon. He was taken into custody a few hours later, and a semi-automatic handgun allegedly was recovered at the time of his arrest. During a court hearing last week, prosecutors said the victim and suspect started dating in September 2025.

They said the two had an on-and-off relationship that was filled with domestic violence as well as violent threats to the victim and the pair’s unborn child.





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