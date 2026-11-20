Biblotech sponsors the 90-second Newbery Film Festival, inviting students from 3rd grade to high school to adapt Newbery books into short films for cash prizes to support their libraries.

What if you could turn your favorite book into a movie in just 90 seconds? The 90 second Newbery Film Festival is challenging young filmmakers to bring stories to life, get creative, and compete for cash prizes.

The event is sponsored by Biblotech, an all-digital library that helps the community get connected to the resources they need. Children from 3rd grade to high school seniors will be asked to read Newbery books and then create a 90 second film! When they win they get cash prizes for their very own libraries.

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