Newark Imposes Curfew After Violent Protests at Immigration Detention Center

Newark's mayor has enacted a nighttime curfew around Delaney Hall immigration detention center following violent clashes between police and protesters opposing detainee transfers and federal immigration policies.

The mayor of Newark imposed a curfew early Sunday around an immigration detention center in New Jersey after another night of standoffs between law enforcement and demonstrators.

The curfew will be in place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. until further notice. The protests at Delaney Hall began earlier this month after advocates said detainees launched a hunger strike over poor living conditions at the 1,000-bed facility. New Jersey state police on Friday relieved federal immigration enforcement agents who had been facing off against protestors for days.

Governor Mikie Sherrill stated that masked individuals attacked a barrier in a designated protest area, throwing projectiles, using barriers as weapons, and lighting tires on fire. She urged calm to focus on advocating for better conditions for detainees, their families, and ultimately the closure of Delaney Hall. The federal government has reopened family visits at the facility starting Sunday.

The protests reflect broader opposition to the federal government's immigration crackdown, with demonstrators clashing with police who used riot shields and horses to push back crowds. Photographs and videos showed burning barricades and confrontations near the detention center





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Newark Delaney Hall Immigration Protest Curfew New Jersey Detention Center Federal Immigration Policies

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