Newark Imposes Curfew After Clashes at Immigration Detention Center

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka enacted a curfew around the Delaney Hall immigration detention center following repeated confrontations between police and protestors opposed to detainee transfers and federal immigration policies. The overnight curfew aims to restore order after nights of clashes, including burning barricades and mounted police dispersing crowds. Governor Mikie Sherrill condemned violent actions by some demonstrators and called for peaceful advocacy to improve conditions and close the facility, while noting the resumption of family visits.

The mayor of Newark imposed a curfew early Sunday around an immigration detention center in New Jersey after several nights of confrontations between law enforcement and demonstrators at the facility.

The curfew, in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, was announced by Mayor Ras Baraka. The move followed another night of standoffs where protestors clashed with police near Delaney Hall, with images showing individuals fighting over barricades as officers used riot shields to push them back. A social media video depicted police on horseback advancing into crowds to disperse groups of protestors.

These high‑profile demonstrations at Delaney Hall began earlier in the month after advocates reported that detainees inside had launched a hunger strike over poor living conditions at the 1,000‑bed facility, which has become a focal point for opposition to the federal government's immigration enforcement policies. On Friday, New Jersey state police took over from federal immigration enforcement agents who had been confronting protestors at the site for days.

In a statement Sunday morning, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill described how masked individuals attacked a barrier in a designated protest area set up by state police, throwing projectiles, using the barriers as weapons, and setting tires on fire in the street. She warned that these actions endangered both peaceful protestors and law enforcement, urging calm and a focus on advocating for better conditions for detainees, their families, and ultimately the closure of Delaney Hall.

Governor Sherrill also noted that the federal government has resumed family visits at the detention center starting Sunday. The Associated Press reported the events with accompanying photographs and videos capturing the clashes and the burning barricades. The demonstrations reflect broader tensions over immigration detention practices and the treatment of detainees, drawing attention to conditions inside facilities like Delaney Hall and prompting responses from local and state officials





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Newark Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Protest Curfew Ras Baraka Mikie Sherrill ICE Hunger Strike Law Enforcement

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