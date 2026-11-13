Newark councilmember feels ‘betrayed’ after recent assault in park

Eve Marie Little says she skipped campaigning after Oct. 25 attack

at a park in the weeks leading up to her reelection that took her off the campaign trail. Newark City Councilmember Eve Marie Little said she was "viciously attacked by a complete stranger" while canvassing on Oct. 25.

“I’d been so freaked out and scared for a couple of days that she was going to come back,” Little told Bay Area News Group this week in an interview. Little said this week she returned to work after suffering a concussion, a black eye and other bruising to her face after she was allegedly beaten by a woman at Newark Community Park on Oct. 25.

Also read Cannes Camera d’Or-Winning ‘Ben’imana’ Director Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

The councilmember took two weeks away from her day job as an East Bay educator while dealing with her injuries. This follows her victory in the Nov. 3 election over three other competitors who sought her Newark City Council seat that she has held since 2024. Little previously won a special election in December 2024 to fill the unexpired term of former“I just kind of feel betrayed. I put my heart into it.

I did everything. And what happened? I got attacked,” Little said.

Advertisement

“People have asked me what I want – flowers or dinner or DoorDash. My answer to all of them is I want justice. ” Her alleged assailant, Rosario Lopez, a 31-year-old Fremont resident, is currently free on $50,000 bail after pleading not guilty to a charge of felony battery with serious bodily injury. She has a next court hearing scheduled for Nov. 19.

The Alameda County Public Defender’s Office, which represents Lopez, did not return a request for comment on this story. The Newark councilmember said she was initially looking for her son at the park’s basketball court when she started a conversation with a group of people about her campaign. At some point in the conversation, Lopez attacked her from behind, Little said.

“She came full force, and she pounded my shoulder blades and with her feet she took my knees out,” Little said. More than a dozen other people at the park failed to step in to help her, Little said.

“All of these people scattered like cockroaches. They went running as quickly as they could to their cars,” the lawmaker said. According to court records, police were able to identify Lopez in surveillance camera footage fleeing the park in a white four-door sedan, which helped lead to her Oct. 29 arrest in Fremont. One witness, a man, Little said, attempted to follow Lopez in his own vehicle before circling back to check on the injured councilmember.

Advertisement

In a previous statement to Bay Area News Group, the Public Defender’s Office said it was still reviewing the evidence, but “so far there’s absolutely no indication this incident had anything to do with Ms. Little’s being on the city council. ”“When shown a photo lineup Ms. Little did not identify our client as the person who attacked her.

Our client is a longtime member of our community and has never been in trouble in Alameda County and we look forward to fighting this case. ” Little said that she was nearly knocked unconscious in the attack and “never saw her face,” but added that she feels “absolutely” certain she identified Lopez as her attacker. But added “I’d love to see her have a decade in prison so she can think about her actions.

” “If we go soft on this case, she just gets a misdemeanor and she just gets a couple months, this is going to tell the rest of us elected officials that we are in danger,” Little said.

“There are adult consequences to adult actions. And we need to make sure that she is held accountable to the highest point of the law. ”