Newark and JFK Arrive Last in World Cup Airport Rankings, LaGuardia Comes in 18th

Newark and JFK land last in a new World Cup airport ranking, while LaGuardia lands in 18th place. ONT, Ontario International Airport, is the best airport, and LGA is the least operationally painful option for Inglewood.

jetting to New York and New Jersey are headed for some turbulence, as two area airports landed among the worst in a new ranking — and one came in dead last.

Newark Liberty International Airport ranked a lowly 23rd out of 25, spared the 24th spot by just slightly worse, second-to-last ranked Philadelphia International Airport. The study factored in the federal government’s reliability, efficiency, connectivity and affordability stats to rate airports in and around New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Kansas City, Boston and the San Francisco Bay area.

The World Cup, set for June 11 to 19, is expected to see more than 10 million fans jet to the 11 host cities, making it ‘one of the country’s largest coordinated travel tests in years’, according to Doc’s Sports. JFK, with a dreadful overall score of 16.2 out of a possible 100, was dragged down by its efficiency ranking — the weakest of them all — as well as low affordability.

Last year, the airport, which will host the tournament final, logged an average taxi-out time of 28.8 minutes from gate departure to takeoff, the longest among all 25 airports; its average domestic fare was $462. While reliability at JFK wasn’t so bad — 78.8% of departures and 77.3% of arrivals were on time — the numbers weren’t strong enough to offset the negatives.

JFK is also in the middle of a major development program involving new terminals and an overhauled roadway network, making the timing of World Cup travel not ideal. Newark Liberty International Airport, meanwhile, ranked 23rd with an overall score of 29.4, dragged down by low efficiency and affordability scores.

The list of the 25 airports considered for the scoring was JFK, CLT, ATL, DTW, IAH, MCO, LAS, MCO, MSP, ORD, SFO, PHL, EWR, LAG, BWI, BOS, DAL, MHT, RNO, DTW, IAD, DCA, LHR, GRU, YYZ. The study suggested that travelers might be better off choosing flights with ‘extra schedule padding, avoiding tight connections and comparing EWR against LGA or JFK depending on route, price and ground transportation’





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