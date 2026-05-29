New Zealand World Cup player finds social media fame after being named by soccer influencer

New Zealand defender Tim Payne has become an unlikely soccer superstar after an influencer from Argentina called on his followers to unite and make the little-known 32-year-old a “hero” of the upcoming World Cup.

France’s parliament votes to repeal slavery-era Black Code, with tears and history in the chamberEx-CIA official charged with stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal governmentIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysA stunned Davidovich Fokina says his coach abruptly quit and flew to Miami during French OpenMilli Vanilli singers and Morris Day say they won't perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC showsChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsA red fox stows away on a cargo ship, traveling from England to the USWhy your co-worker might be listening to music tuned to 432 hertzA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleThink it's hot now?

The next five years will smash records, UN saysBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentesUS and Iranian negotiators reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire and start new nuclear talksThe Afternoon WireCalifornia Democrats shrug at their choices in packed race to replace NewsomIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysA stunned Davidovich Fokina says his coach abruptly quit and flew to Miami during French OpenMilli Vanilli singers and Morris Day say they won't perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC showsChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsA red fox stows away on a cargo ship, traveling from England to the USWhy your co-worker might be listening to music tuned to 432 hertzA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleThink it's hot now?

The next five years will smash records, UN saysBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentes





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tim Payne FIFA World Cup New Zealand New Zealand National Soccer Team Social Media General News Sports Chris Wood World News Argentina National Soccer Team World News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York, New Jersey investigating FIFA ahead of World Cup: Here's whyThe probe comes as complaints mount over soaring prices and allegations that fans were misled about the seats they purchased.

Read more »

New York and New Jersey launch probe into FIFA World Cup ticket practicesOfficials are investigating whether FIFA misled fans about ticket prices and seat locations for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

New Jersey, New York investigate FIFA World Cup ticket practices and pricesThe attorneys general for New Jersey and New York launched an investigation into FIFA's ticketing prices and practices for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

New York, New Jersey attorneys general launch FIFA probe investigating World Cup ticketing policiesNew York Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport have launched a joint investigation into FIFA's World Cup ticketing

Read more »