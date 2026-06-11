New Zealand vs India ODI 2: Blair Tickner Targets Virat Kohli

Blair Tickner says dismissing Virat Kohli is an awesome opportunity for New Zealand ahead of the second ODI, as they aim to level the series after a rain-affected loss.

New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner has publicly embraced the challenge of bowling to Indian batting star Virat Kohli, describing the task as an awesome opportunity rather than a burden. This statement comes as the New Zealand touring squad prepares for the second One Day International against India, following a narrow five-wicket defeat in the series opener.

Tickner Backs Attack Against Virat Kohli

Tickner emphasized that while Kohli proved decisive in the first match, New Zealand's bowling attack must view the star batter as a target to be taken rather than a threat to be contained. The Indians were set a revised target of 144 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, which they successfully chased in 22.4 overs for the loss of five wickets.

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Kohli remained unbeaten during that chase, applying immense pressure on the New Zealand bowlers with a modest total on the board. Tickner acknowledged that defending small scores is difficult, as there is little margin for error, and a batter who scores quickly can end the contest before the bowling side settles into a rhythm.

The New Zealand team is aware that they did not score enough runs in the opening game, having been bowled out for 185. Tickner admitted that both the batting and bowling units must improve if the tourists hope to level the series in the upcoming match on Saturday.

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Concussion Loss and Nick Kelly Replacement

A significant setback for New Zealand is the absence of opener Devon Conway, who suffers from a concussion sustained in a freak training-ground accident. Conway will miss the remainder of the series, creating a gap in the top order that Nick Kelly will attempt to fill.

Tickner framed Conway's injury as a chance for the squad to demonstrate its depth, noting that replacements have consistently performed well in recent years. This resilience has been a hallmark of the New Zealand side, particularly during their busy domestic seasons, though testing this depth away in India adds a new layer of complexity.

Kelly's inclusion provides an immediate opportunity for a new player to step up and support the middle order. The performance of the top order with Kelly at the crease will likely dictate whether the New Zealand bowlers receive a competitive total to defend against a strong Indian batting lineup.

Pitch Expectations and Schedule Constraints

Looking ahead to the second venue, Tickner expects the pitch to offer more than a flat, high-scoring surface, hoping for extra bounce and seam movement that favors bowlers. He referenced conditions observed last year against England, explicitly stating that he does not want a 400-versus-400 run-fest.

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If the pitch behaves as predicted, the match may be lower-scoring than the modern ODI norm, which could benefit a New Zealand side that struggled for runs in the opener. However, the compressed international calendar presents physical challenges, with quick turnarounds between matches and several players transitioning toward Test cricket preparations.

The tight schedule means late finishes and limited recovery time, which can affect how aggressively captains deploy their fast bowlers. Both teams must manage player workload carefully to maintain performance levels throughout the series.

Series Outlook and Next Steps

New Zealand's path to leveling the series depends on a top order that can post competitive totals and an attack disciplined enough to keep Kohli from settling. The second ODI will serve as a crucial indicator of whether the opening defeat was an isolated incident or a sign of a wider gap between the sides.

India holds the advantage of a winning start and a batting unit that has already demonstrated the ability to chase reduced targets comfortably. The outcome of this match will reveal if New Zealand can respond tactically or if the series momentum remains firmly with India.