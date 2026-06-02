New Zealand Town Becomes Unlikely Steampunk Capital

Ōamaru, a small town in New Zealand, has become a hub for the steampunk community, hosting a festival that draws thousands of participants each year.

Ōamaru, New Zealand , has become an unlikely world capital for the retro futuristic genre of steampunk. Over a span of four days each year, a steampunk festival draws thousands of airship captains, Victorian inventors and make-believe aristocrats as they show off costumes and personas they have spent months or even years creating.

The event takes place on a preserved Victorian street in Ōamaru, population 14,000, a town on New Zealand's South Island that has embraced its designation as a steampunk hub. Steampunk, a term coined in the 1980s, mixes Victorian aesthetics with science fiction oddity and allows participants to imagine a parallel universe in which the age of steam continued to the present day, fueling invention and discovery.

The genre prizes recycled materials and self-made creations, which leads participants to learn sewing and various other crafts and trades so they can produce the finest and strangest outfits they can imagine. Steampunk NZ Festival attendees Fiona Hilton, left, Sandy Jones and Priscilla Martin, right, pose for a portrait during the annual event in Ōamaru, New Zealand, on May 30, 2026. Attendees participate in a parade at the Steampunk NZ Festival in Ōamaru, New Zealand, Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Steampunk NZ Festival chair Lea Campbell, dressed as her steampunk persona Dusty Traveller, poses for a portrait during the annual event in Ōamaru, New Zealand, Friday, May 29, 2026. The small, rural town of Ōamaru, New Zealand, has become an unlikely world capital for the retro futuristic genre of steampunk





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Steampunk Ōamaru New Zealand Festival Retro Futuristic Victorian Aesthetics Science Fiction Invention Discovery

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