Christchurch Mayor Christopher Brown sparks outrage by claiming democracy has ended and praising China's one-party rule during a state media interview.

Christopher Brown, the Mayor of Christchurch in New Zealand, has ignited a fierce international backlash after publicly stating that open, liberal democracy has "had its day." During an interview with state-controlled media in China, the 80-year-old politician expressed deep skepticism regarding New Zealand's democratic institutions. He suggested that the current political system was obsolete and called for the introduction of a different form of government to replace it.

Rejection of Democracy and Five Eyes Exit

Brown argued that New Zealand should abandon its membership in the critical Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network. He specifically proposed that the nation sell its seat within this alliance to Japan. His comments were made while he was visiting China, where he observed the country's political stability and drew unfavorable comparisons to the political gridlock occurring in New Zealand at the time.

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Praise for One-Party Communist Rule

Despite the well-documented human rights abuses and persecution of dissenters in Beijing, Brown voiced warm sentiments toward China's one-party Communist dictatorship. When asked to specify what alternative to democracy he favored, he declined to engage in ideological debates. He maintained that his views were not about ideology but rather a personal assessment of governance efficacy after witnessing operations in China firsthand.

Political Context and Coalition Talks

These controversial remarks emerged as New Zealand held general elections with results too close to call. Negotiations to form a coalition government are expected to begin soon, placing political stability at the forefront of national discourse. Brown's statements during this sensitive period have drawn sharp criticism from domestic observers who view his praise for authoritarianism as a direct insult to New Zealand's democratic values and alliances.

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International Diplomatic Fallout

The backlash was swift, with prominent critics attacking both Brown's judgment and his age. A commentator named Novelly took to the social media platform X to question the Mayor's intelligence. Novelly argued that New Zealand's government requires a minimum level of intelligence to receive security briefings, suggesting Brown had failed to meet that basic threshold through his public statements.

Defense of Democratic Alliances

Novelly further defended the democratic partnership between New Zealand and the United States. The critic emphasized that both successful democracies were built on the principle of giving citizens a voice. The response highlighted that abandoning such foundational principles due to convenience or ideological admiration for rivals undermines the security and freedom that these alliances protect.