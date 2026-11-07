New Zealand election results show National and Labour near deadlocked

New Zealand's ruling National Party and opposition Labour are near deadlocked in the popular vote as counting begins in the general election, with projections showing the current coalition may hold a one-seat majority amid economic struggles and voter disillusionment.

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s ruling centre-right National Party and main opposition Labour were near deadlocked in the ​popular vote as counting began in the nationwide general election on Saturday.

Results from the ‌Electoral Commission show that with 27.4% of the results counted, both parties were polling just short of 30% of the popular vote, with just a few thousand votes separating the two. A projection from New Zealand’s ​Electoral Commission showed the current three-party ruling coalition led by National would have a ​majority of just one seat, after an election dominated by a struggling economy ⁠and voter disillusionment with the two biggest contenders.

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“I think it’s going to take some ​time before that becomes clear,” David Seymour, leader of junior coalition party ACT, said when ​asked if the coalition can return to power. Left-leaning parties including Labour are aiming to make the National Party coalition the first one-term government in nearly 50 years.

Mark Mitchell / New Zealand Herald via Getty While the Electoral Commission expects ​to report preliminary results from 50% of voting places by 10 p.m. , there ​may be no new government until after official results are released on November 27 and coalition negotiations ‌are ⁠concluded. New Zealand’s electoral system makes coalitions the norm, and the tightness of this year’s race means one or more of the country’s smaller parties will almost certainly participate in a governing coalition.

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The country switched to a mixed member proportional system in 1996, which means ​people vote for both ​the party and ⁠a local constituency candidate. There are 71 constituency seats and at least 49 party seats and a party or coalition needs a majority ​to form a government. Special votes, which include those from overseas voters ​or people ⁠outside their electorate, will not be included in the vote count until November 27.

Historically, special votes have favoured the left, with parties on the right losing support following the ⁠count. New Zealand ​has emerged only slowly from a prolonged economic downturn, ​with growth subdued, household budgets strained and unemployment rising to 5.7% in the third quarter, its highest level ​in 11 years.