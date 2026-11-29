A Luxembourg tourist feared a weather delay would ruin her dream of seeing the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Instead, New Yorkers stepped up with hotel rooms, meals and tickets, creating an unforgettable holiday memory.

The kindness of New Yorkers helped turn a Luxembourg woman's dream trip into a reality after a Thanksgiving storm delayed the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by two days.

A two-day delay of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade couldn't stop thousands of spectators from lining New York City streets for the historic celebration. The parade featured 100 inflatables, 28 floats, marching bands and performers, drawing visitors from around the world. For many families, the event was a holiday tradition.

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This year, however, a Thanksgiving storm forced the parade to be moved to Saturday for the first time ever, creating challenges for visitors, performers and parade participants who had planned their schedules around the original date. Among them was Aurelie Ferreira, who traveled from Luxembourg to the United States for the first time specifically to see the parade.