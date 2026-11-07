New Yorker Starts New Life in Argentina After 9/11

David English, an entrepreneur who was in Lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001, left the US a year later due to the climate of fear and settled in Mendoza, Argentina, where he built a new family and life.

In our roundup of travel stories this week: The Englishman who walked around the world, why Norway is making toilets “great again,” plus a New Yorker driven to start life over in Argentina in the wake of 9/11.

Finding solace in Mendoza David English planned to sign a “career-clinching contract” on the morning of September 11, 2001. An entrepreneur, English worked in Lower Manhattan, and the move was going to change his life. Instead, he woke up to the terror attacks that changed the city and the lives of so many.

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English watched fighter jets flying over his New York apartment, and endured weeks of “false alarms and alerts” while breathing in the fumes drifting over from the site. So a year later, he abandoned his American life – and the “horrible climate of fear” that took over the US after 9/11 – to start anew in Argentina. And he never left, settling in Mendoza.

Now he has a son – who was born in Argentina and wouldn’t have been born had it not been for the fateful decision English made in the wake of the attacks. Read about the solace he found in Mendoza and the life he built there.

Around the world in 28 years • Source: CNN " data-fave-thumbnails="{"big": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/gettyimages-2303128867.jpg?c=16x9" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/gettyimages-2303128867.jpg?c=16x9" } }" data-vr-video="false" data-show-html="" data-byline-html=" By Briana Morales " data-timestamp-html=" PUBLISHED Nov 7, 2026, 7:00 AM ET " data-check-event-based-preview="" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-network-id="" data-publish-date="2026-11-02T23:25:52.609Z" data-video-section="travel" data-canonical-url="https://www.cnn.com/2026/11/02/travel/video/man-returns-home-after-28-year-31-000-mile-walk-around-the-world-digvid-vrtc" data-branding-key="" data-video-slug="man-returns-home-after-28-year-31-000-mile-walk-around-the-world-digvid-vrtc" data-first-publish-slug="man-returns-home-after-28-year-31-000-mile-walk-around-the-world-digvid-vrtc" data-video-tags="" data-breakpoints='{"video-resource--media-extra-large": 660}' data-display-video-cover="true" data-vertical-orientation="true" data-details=""> Video Ad Feedback Man returns home after 28-year, 31,000-mile walk around the world In 1998, 29-year-old Karl Bushby set off on foot around the world. Today, 28 years later, he ended his journey at his mother’s home in northern England. 1:02 • Source: CNN Man returns home after 28-year, 31,000-mile walk around the world 1:02 In 1998, adventurer Karl Bushby set off on foot around the world.

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Twenty-eight years and 31,000 miles later, he completed his journey this week, arriving at his mother’s home in northern England. Watch his CNN interview here. Another ambitious traveler, German videographer David Bossek is halfway through his four-year trip around the world, which he’s trying to complete almost entirely overland and by sea, tracking his carbon footprint along the way with the goal of compensating for his environmental impact.

However, not everything has gone to plan. . And Georgia man Cory Lee has visited 56 countries and all seven continents and is still only 36. His achievement is all the more impressive as he accomplished it while using a 400-pound power wheelchair — navigating not just the globe but formidable accessibility barriers.

He told CNN what his biggest challenges have been. Destination inspiration Visitors can arrive at Busan's main train station, then follow this pathway over the traffic to get to the waterfront. Prefer to explore the world just one city at a time?

Then we have some recommendations for you. Busan is South Korea’s second-largest city and is a laid-back alternative to the bustle of the capital. In the words of one travel expert, “It offers something totally different — it’s by the coast, has beaches, a slower-paced way of life, and the people are much more vivacious. ” In Colorado, Aspen is famous the world over for its glitz, glamour and top-tier skiing.

However, its 20th-century roots as a countercultural hub are still going strong.

“Freaks are people that don’t want to live in the traditional, cookie-cutter lifestyle of suburban America,” says DJ Watkins, a local author, curator and gallerist. “And Aspen has always attracted people like that. ” Finally, a European pick. In the CNN series “Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain,” Longoria visited Seville, the largest city in Andalucia and home of flamenco and tapas.

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It’s also world-famous for its glorious mix of Moorish and Gothic architecture. CNN subscribers can watch here.

Beijing’s World Park • Source: CNN " data-fave-thumbnails="{"big": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/worldpark-verticalthumbnail.png?c=16x9" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/worldpark-verticalthumbnail.png?c=16x9" } }" data-vr-video="false" data-show-html="" data-byline-html=" " data-timestamp-html=" PUBLISHED Nov 7, 2026, 7:00 AM ET " data-check-event-based-preview="" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-network-id="" data-publish-date="2026-10-29T06:53:36.827Z" data-video-section="travel" data-canonical-url="https://www.cnn.com/2026/10/29/travel/video/where-chinese-people-first-saw-the-world" data-branding-key="" data-video-slug="china-world-park-beijing-hnk-digvid-vrtc" data-first-publish-slug="china-world-park-beijing-hnk-digvid-vrtc" data-video-tags="" data-breakpoints='{"video-resource--media-extra-large": 660}' data-display-video-cover="true" data-vertical-orientation="true" data-details=""> Video Ad Feedback Where Chinese people first saw the world Beijing’s World Park has more than 100 replicas of global landmarks that were once a window to the outside world. But as traveling abroad has become easier, it has also lost its appeal.

CNN’s Simone McCarthy explores how the park’s meaning has changed, and why it’s drawing crowds again. 1:58 • Source: CNN Where Chinese people first saw the world 1:58 This Chinese theme park has more than 100 replicas of global landmarks which, when the park first opened in Beijing in 1993, were a window onto the outside world. But as traveling abroad has become easier, it has also lost its appeal.

CNN’s Simone McCarthy explores how the park’s meaning has changed, and why it’s drawing crowds again. In case you missed it Norway is making toilets “great again. ” A tongue-in-cheek response to President Trump’s “sh*thouse country” jab. The world’s best restaurants for 2026 have been revealed.

The No. 1 eatery, according to The 50, is famous for its grilled dishes. Did Jesus die in Japan? For subscribers only, a visit to the supposed “tomb of Christ. ” A blue wave.

A space surprise. A healthcare shakeup. What do you remember from the week that was?