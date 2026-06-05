New Yorker Radio Hour Live with David Remnick at Tribeca

Live episode recording of The New Yorker Radio Hour at the Tribeca Podcast Stage.

editor David Remnick for a conversation with former Obama speechwriter and political podcaster Jon Lovett . They’ll discuss the midterm elections, the Democratic Party's identity crisis, the influence of podcasting on our politics, and what counts as a scandal these days.

Donald Trump's second term isn't even half way over; what else could happen, and where does America go from here? Can a new breed of young Democratic candidates revive the party’s declining reputation? And how did Lovett get kicked offJack Schlossberg, the Kennedy Running for Congress in New York. Plus, the Astronaut Reid Wiseman The candidate on the role of social media in politics, and speaking out against his cousin R.F.

K., Jr. Plus, the commander of NASA’s Artemis II mission on the dark side of the moon. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill took call after call Wednesday night from people who told her state police had been overly aggressive in violent clashes with protesters outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center this weekend.





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