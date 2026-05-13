Matt Holliday and José Caballero are unheralded arms of the Yankees, but their absence in the rotation is putting pressure on the team. For National League champion Baltimore, their win streak might come to an end in Wednesday's series finale, where third baseman Caleb Pearce is likely to face Steven Matz for a showdown that could be a preview of the NL Wild Card race.

Volpe is starting at shortstop in Wednesday's series finale against the Orioles at Camden Yards , batting eighth as he keeps José Caballero 's seat warm while he is in recovery from shoulder surgery last October.

The Yankees' unheralded arms aren't making their big rotation decision any easier while Matt Holliday is also sidelined due to back spasms. While Matt Holliday is also sidelined with back spasms, Cabellero played well enough to steal the starting job during Matt Holliday's absence. While Volpe was recuperating, Caballero played exceptionally well, and the expectation is that he will reclaim his job once his IL stint is over.

The recovery period will be 'max' of 10 days for Caballero, as mentioned by the shortstop on Tuesday night





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New York Yankees Volpe José Caballero Shoulder Surgery Baseball Camden Yards Delays

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