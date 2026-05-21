New York woman sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for drowning children in ocean

A New York woman who admitted to drowning her three children in the ocean near their Coney Island home was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors. Erin Merdy, 34, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Stephens Merdy, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev.

A New York woman who admitted to drowning her three children in the ocean near their Coney Island home was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors.

Erin Merdy, 34, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Stephens Merdy, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev. Citing investigators, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Merdy took the children to the beach in Coney Island shortly after midnight on Sept. 12, 2022, and drowned them in the ocean.

Merdy then walked more than two miles from the beach toward Brighton Beach, where the father of her youngest child lived. Relatives, including the baby's father, started searching for her and called police. Officers found the children around 4:30 a.m. along the shoreline, the release noted. They were wet and unresponsive, and later pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.

When the defendant’s family members found her in Brighton Beach wet and barefoot, she repeatedly said that the children were gone and that she was sorry, according to the investigation





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New York Woman Children Ocean Murder Sentenced 20 Years To Life In Prison Brooklyn Coney Island Brighton Beach Father Police Investigators Relatives Children Found Wet And Unresponsive Later Pronounced Dead At Coney Island Hospital Repeatedly Said That The Children Were Gone An When The Defendant’S Family Members Found Her

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