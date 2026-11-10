New York will independently test AI models

The state’s research center will check AI companies’ work instead of taking their word.

the nation's first state-run AI testing program. Instead of trusting AI companies to police themselves, New York's system will task independent researchers with checking their work.

"The stakes are too high to simply take AI companies at their word," Hochul stated in a press release. The work will be handled by the New York Center for AI Responsibility and Research at Binghamton University. More than 80 New York scientists will contribute. They'll use computing power fromHochul's office said the center will test advanced AI systems, study their risks and provide evidence to inform public officials' decisions.

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It will also look at how AI can be used responsibly in areas like medicine and scientific discovery. One potential hole in the program is that it can only study what AI companies disclose publicly. New York's RAISE Act,, requires large AI developers to register with the state by January 1, 2027. Starting then, companies will have to publish safety frameworks and transparency reports and report critical safety incidents within 72 hours.

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The RAISE Act won't plug the hole on unreleased models, but it will at least force companies to disclose more.