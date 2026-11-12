Nor'easter to bring heavy rain, severe storms, possible tornadoes and first snow to Northeast

A nor'easter will lash the I-95 corridor with heavy rain and gusty winds starting Thursday, while higher elevations of upstate New York and northern New England see the season's first significant snow.

A nor'easter is forecast to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, severe thunderstorms and the season's first significant snow to the Northeast beginning Thursday. The storm will affect the I-95 corridor from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston, while dumping snow across higher elevations of upstate New York and northern New England through the weekend.

A strong ridge of high pressure building over the western United States will help colder Canadian air push south into the Northeast while warmer air remains across the West. The contrasting air masses will provide the atmospheric lift and upper-level energy needed to support a strengthening area of low pressure. Rather than a typical El Nino-driven weather pattern, this setup is being influenced by the polar jet stream.

Also read Developing nor'easter to bring late week rain, wind and snow potential to Northeast

A pronounced dip in the jet stream will allow colder air to plunge southward, helping low pressure develop between the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley before moving toward the East Coast. A storm system is bringing all kinds of weather to the New York area, including heavy rain and potentially strong storms and snow. Flood watches and advisories are in effect Thursday and Friday for rain, isolated severe thunderstorms, localized flooding, mountain snow and winter-like temperatures.

Heavy Rain And Severe Thunderstorm Threat

Thursday starts on a relatively quiet note, with a few showers mainly across northwestern parts of the region and some clouds and temperatures in the 50s in New York City. The weather becomes more impactful during the afternoon and evening commute. Periods of heavy rain are expected, along with the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms. Some of the strongest storms could produce downpours with rainfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour.

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Storm totals of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are likely across much of the area. Isolated locations could see 2 to 3 inches or more, raising concerns for localized flooding and ponding on roads. By Thursday, the area of low pressure began moving toward the Northeast. Showers grazed parts of the I-95 corridor, while Vermont, New Hampshire and portions of upstate New York began to see snow.

The rain will then spread farther inland across Pennsylvania and into upstate New York. Travel impacts could escalate late Thursday into Friday as winds pick up and rain becomes heavier. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in New Castle County, Delaware, and parts of New Jersey experienced tornado-producing storms. A severe storm risk was in place for portions of the Northeast, including Philadelphia and Central New Jersey.

Isolated Tornado Warnings And Wind Gusts

A broader Level 1 out of 5 risk covered the entire New York City metro area. The main threats were isolated wind gusts, small hail and possible tornadoes. The overall threat was limited, with most storms expected to remain below severe levels. Cooler air moved into the area and ended the thunderstorms quickly.

A Tornado Warning was issued for John F. Kennedy Airport, along with Queens County, New York. Rain continues Thursday night while colder air settles in. That could allow snow to develop across higher elevations of the Catskills and other areas above 1,500 feet. Rain will gradually taper to drizzle during the afternoon Friday, while snow showers continue across the higher terrain to the north and west.

Temperatures will peak early in the day in the 40s before falling steadily, with winds making it feel more like the 30s. By Friday, the area of low pressure is expected to track northward, roughly parallel to the East Coast, with the center of the storm positioned south or near Long Island. As pressure falls, winds will increase, helping the system take on the characteristics of a more traditional nor'easter.

Nor'easter Development And Lake Effect Snow

While this is not expected to become an especially powerful storm, strengthening northeasterly winds could bring periods of unsettled weather to coastal areas. As the developing storm moves northward, brisk northerly winds will pull colder air across the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes, setting up a lake-effect snow event beginning Friday. Across the Northeast, snow will spread across portions of upstate New York, southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

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Temperatures are expected to hover near freezing in some locations, which could result in wetter, heavier snow and lower-than-average snow ratios. Precipitation will vary depending on elevation and location, with some areas seeing a mix of rain and snow, while higher elevations are more likely to experience periods of accumulating, heavy, wet snow. The storm is expected to reach its peak intensity Friday night as colder air funnels into the region.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the storm's impacts will largely depend on how quickly the system moves offshore and how much colder air can filter into the region. If the nor'easter is close enough to the coast, it could boost snow totals higher than expected. If the nor'easter moves farther away from the coast, the snow will end quicker.

New York City is expected to dry out by late Friday, while Boston could see periods of rain and gusty winds throughout much of the evening. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible. Snowflakes could begin mixing in closer to the coast, but no significant accumulation is expected.

Highest Snow Totals In Higher Elevations

The highest snow totals are expected across climatologically favored higher elevations, including the White Mountains of New Hampshire and Maine, the Green Mountains of Vermont, the Adirondacks in New York and parts of the Appalachians in West Virginia and Massachusetts. These areas could see 5 to 8 inches of snow. Outside higher elevations, snowfall totals will generally remain below 3 inches, with amounts decreasing farther south.

Some snow is expected across valley cities including Albany and Binghamton, New York, Burlington, Vermont, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Augusta, Maine. No snow accumulation is expected across major population centers along the I-95 corridor south of Maine. Beyond the Northeast, portions of the Great Lakes region could also see significant snowfall as persistent winds blow colder air across the warmer lake waters.

Persistent northwest winds off the lake will help generate several inches of snow, with totals potentially exceeding half a foot in some locations. Farther south, across extreme northern Indiana near Lake Michigan, northerly to north-northwesterly winds could direct a long band of rain and snow into extreme northern Indiana. This includes South Bend, Indiana, where 1 to 3 inches of snow may accumulate.

The weekend looks quieter but noticeably colder, with breezy conditions and highs mainly in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees.