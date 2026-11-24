More than 200 of New York’s judges and attorneys joined the NYS Trial Lawyers Association in Manhattan to celebrate judicial excellence.

New York State Trial Lawyers Association in Lower Manhattan last week to celebrate judicial excellence, welcome the next generation of judges and recognize the judiciary’s vital role in protecting the rights of New Yorkers and ensuring equal access to justice.

The organization hosted on Nov. 17 its Annual Fall Judicial Gala at Conwell Hall, a historic former bank dating to 1908 in Manhattan’s Financial District, bringing together some of the state’s most prominent judicial leaders. Among those in attendance were New York State Court of Appeals Associate Judge Jenny Rivera; Appellate Division; New York County Supreme Court Administrative Judge for Civil Matters Suzanne J. Adams; Bronx County Supreme Court Administrative Judge for Civil Matters Joseph A. Capella; Appellate Division, Second Department Associate Justice Betsy Barros Appellate Division, First Department Associate Justices Barbara R. Kapnick, Saliann Scarpulla, and Shlomo S. Hagler.

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NYSTLA Past President Victoria Wickman presented an award to Justice Barros, who she said has dedicated her career to the judiciary and “the fundamental principles of civil justice. ” “She made history as the first Latina elected to the Kings County Supreme Court in 1997 and the first Latina woman appointed to the Appellate Division, Second Department, in 2014,” Wickman said.

“But her legacy goes beyond those groundbreaking achievements. Behind every case is someone seeking justice. Behind every appeal is a person whose future hangs in the balance. And behind every decision is the fundamental promise that everyone deserves a fair day in court.

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” Justice Barros described the New York State Trial Lawyers Association as having long been a beacon of inspiration for generations of trial lawyers and judges “who believe deeply in the promise of equal justice. ” “NYSTLA reminds us that the strength of our justice system rests on the dedication of those who serve it, from the advocates who fight for their clients to the next generation of judges entrusted with upholding the rule of law,” she said.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from an organization that has done so much to advance the principles of fairness, integrity, and access to justice. ”NYSTLA honored Justice Joseph A. Capella with its Guardian of Justice Award. Judiciary Committee Co-Chair Helina Manesis and Partner at Zaremba Brown introduced him, highlighting his commitment to public service and the administration of justice.

“New York has the best judges in the nation, and that matters most to the people who turn to our courts during the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Helina Manesis, Co-Chair of NYSTLA’s Judiciary Committee. “For someone who has suffered a catastrophic injury, lost a loved one, or had their life turned upside down by someone else’s negligence, the courtroom is often their last hope for accountability and justice.

Our judges carry the extraordinary responsibility of ensuring that every person, regardless of wealth or power, has a fair opportunity to be heard and to seek justice. ” Justice Capella said that NYSTLA has played an important role in ensuring that “New Yorkers have a voice in our civil justice system. ” “For judges, particularly those beginning their careers on the bench, we must never lose sight of the people whose lives are affected by our decisions,” he said.

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“Every New Yorker who enters a courtroom deserves to be heard, treated with dignity, and have confidence that their rights will be protected. I am honored to receive this recognition from an organization that shares that commitment to justice. ” Gail Adams, Judge of the Civil Court of the City of New York, Queens County, 4th Municipal Court District, and Justice-elect of the New York State Supreme Court, 11th Judicial District, said she was honored to join the state’s judiciary.

“As a new judge, it is an extraordinary honor to join New York’s judiciary and take on the responsibility of serving the people of this state,” Adams said. “I recognize the profound trust New Yorkers place in our courts and the responsibility we have to ensure that every person is treated with fairness, dignity, and respect. Justices Betsy Barros and Joseph Capella exemplify the integrity, leadership, and dedication to public service that we aspire to bring to the bench.

I am grateful to NYSTLA for celebrating their extraordinary careers and welcoming the next generation of judges committed to upholding the promise of equal justice. ”to remove Ed Koch’s name from Queensboro BridgePatrick McMullan keeps the important things in focus with new exhibit on the ‘SO FAMOUS’ 1990sMan wanted for unprovoked stabbing of woman inside Manhattan’s Riverside Park still at large: NYPD