Media critics condemn the NYT editorial on global press threats for failing to mention Israel, the top killer of journalists, citing a dangerous erasure of accountability.

The New York Times Editorial Board is confronting intense scrutiny following the publication of its Wednesday assessment of global threats to the press. Critics argue that the piece failed to identify Israel as the primary actor responsible for journalist fatalities worldwide. This omission has sparked a broader debate regarding media accountability and the specific dangers faced by Palestinian media workers.

Critical Omission of Israel in Press Analysis

The editorial described a global environment where authoritarian regimes increasingly target journalists. It cited data showing that dictators and aspiring autocrats are shutting down critical news outlets and prosecuting reporters. However, the article did not name Israel despite the country having the highest number of journalist deaths in recent years. The text described this exclusion as "inexplicable" given the available evidence regarding fatalities in Gaza and the West Bank.

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Media critics highlighted that the editorial relied on the Committee to Protect Journalists, or CPJ, as its primary statistical source. The CPJ reported that 241 journalists and media workers were killed by Israeli forces as of September 24. Of these fatalities, 189 occurred in Gaza. Other deaths resulted from Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Iran. These figures confirm that 2024 and 2025 were the two deadliest years for journalists since tracking began in 1992.

Specific Mechanisms of Journalist Targeting

The CPJ characterized Israel's actions since 2023 as the deadliest and most deliberate effort to silence the press. The organization documented drone strikes that suggested precise targeting of media personnel. These operations occurred even when journalists were visibly marked as members of the press. The CPJ also noted that Israeli authorities have made the world unsafe for journalists on a scale unmatched by any other nation.

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The editorial ignored the specific context of these fatalities. It failed to mention that Palestinian journalists are effectively erased from public discourse. Critics argued that this erasure allows perpetrators to remain unnamed and unpunished. The lack of identification in major media outlets reinforces a perception that these deaths carry no political or moral weight.

Stakeholder Reactions and Criticisms

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute, publicly questioned the editorial's approach. He stated that it was "genuinely weird" that Israel received no mention. Jaffer noted that two-thirds of the journalists killed in the previous year were killed by the IDF. He criticized the use of passive voice to describe these deaths, arguing it shields perpetrators from consequences.

Sana Saeed, a journalist and media critic, offered a stark condemnation of the piece. She described the omission as evidence of the dehumanization of Palestinian journalists. Saeed argued that the editorial provided permission to exterminate them by ignoring their status as journalists. She emphasized that no other country has made the world as unsafe for the press as Israel has.

Broader Media Trends and Immediate Impact

The backlash highlighted a wider pattern of omission in mainstream media. Assal Rad, a researcher at the Media Integrity Center, flagged similar exclusions in reports by The Guardian. The Guardian also failed to attribute two-thirds of the 129 journalist deaths in 2025 to Israel. This consistency across major outlets suggests a systemic issue in how conflicts are reported.

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The controversy has reignited discussions about the role of Western media in conflict zones. Critics argue that excluding state actors from reports on press freedom undermines the credibility of journalism itself. The editorial stands as a focal point for concerns about bias and selective accountability in global news coverage.