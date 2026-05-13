The New York Times published an article on Monday, September 12, 2022, titled 'The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians,' which alleged widespread rape of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. In response to the column, Israel's ministry of foreign affairs strongly condemned it as a 'blood libel' and part of a 'false and well-orchestrated anti-Israel campaign.'

Israel has accused The New York Times of publishing a ' blood libel ' after an article on Monday alleged widespread rape of Palestinian prisoners. The column highlighted testimonies from 14 alleged victims of sexual abuse, who claimed to have been raped countless times with batons and had their genitals beaten or yanked by Israel i prison guards.

It also mentioned an anonymous Gazan journalist who reported being raped by a dog while soldiers laughed and took photos. Nicholas Kristof argued that the country's security apparatus fosters an environment where sexual violence is a key component of Palestinian mistreatment, and quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as labeling reports of sexual violence as 'baseless.

' The article also pointed out inconsistencies in a key complainant's account and accused the New York Times of spreading misinformation and acting as a 'Hamas mouthpiece.





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Israel The New York Times Blood Libel Alleged Rape Of Palestinian Prisoners Nicholas Kristof Benjamin Netanyahu

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