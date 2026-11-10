New York state universities awarded grant funding to combat campus sexual violence

SUNY officials detailed existing prevention initiatives and outlined how the grant dollars will be allocated during a meeting in late October

SUNY officials detailed existing prevention initiatives and outlined how the grant dollars will be allocated during a meeting in late October01:46 Faces of tragedy: New Suffolk trailer puts victims of impaired and distracted driving front and center State universities across New York are introducing new funding aimed at strengthening sexual violence prevention on college campuses following a high-profile investigation into an alleged gang rape at Cornell University.

State University of New York campuses can now apply for up to $25,000 in one-time grant funding. The money must be used within 12 months to expand training on consent, bystander intervention and the prevention of sexual harassment and assault. SUNY officials detailed existing prevention initiatives and outlined how the grant dollars will be allocated during a meeting in late October.

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Stony Brook University and Nassau Community College are among the first institutions in the state to receive the funds.

"Campuses can apply for up to $25,000 in funding—it's one-time funding that must be used within the next 12 months," a SUNY official said during the meeting, addressing institutional accountability. "You're going to have, sadly, folks do terrible things. And the question then for institutions is, how did you respond?

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" While state leadership views the funding as a crucial step forward, community advocates emphasize the need for long-term support. Keith Scott, president and CEO of PRONTO of Long Island, pointed to statistics showing that one in four women will experience sexual assault in their lifetime, arguing that prevention funding should be sustained rather than reactive.

"While it's a great step in the right direction, I wish these topics were talked about more often, instead of waiting until a tragedy happens," Scott said. News 12 reached out to Farmingdale State College and Suffolk County Community College regarding their grant application status and is awaiting a response. Woman accused of stealing $440K check mailed from Hewlett to Brooklyn synagogueWill Chuck Schumer return as U.S. Senate leader? CT Sen. Richard Blumenthal declines to back him