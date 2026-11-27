New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died at age 76.

Stewart-Cousins was the New York State Senate Majority Leader. New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died at age 76. County Executive Ken Jenkins sent the following statement, in part, on the passing of New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins: "Today, all of Westchester County mourns the death of New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea-Stewart Cousins.

I am so deeply saddened by the sudden passing of my colleague, my mentor, and my friend. Andrea was more than just a remarkable public servant; she was a trailblazer, a dedicated advocate for the people of our County, and a leader whose impact will continue to be felt for generations.

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Her incredible journey through public service, from the Westchester County Board of Legislators to the highest levels of leadership in New York State, reflected her unwavering commitment to making government work for all people.