Stewart-Cousins was president pro tempore and majority leader of the New York state Senate while representing the 35th District.

New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who shattered the glass ceiling in New York politics by being the first woman to hold this role, has died, Gov.

Kathy Hochul confirmed Friday. Stewart-Cousins was a powerful figure in state politics. She was president pro tempore and majority leader of the New York state Senate while serving as senator for the 35th District. State Sen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrea Stewart-Cousins takes her oath on the floor of the Senate chambers on Jan. 9, 2013, in Albany, N.Y. Stewart-Cousins was the longest-serving Democratic majority leader in New York state Senate history, and the first woman and African American woman in the role.