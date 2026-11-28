Pioneering New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died at 76. Her rise opened doors in a state where top decision-makers had long been dubbed 'three men in a room.'

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, New York’s first woman Senate majority leader, has died at 76, after decades in public service and a historic rise that reshaped the state’s political leadership.

She led Democrats in advancing marijuana legalization, gun-control laws, tenant protections, voting rights and police accountability, while mentoring lawmakers and helping build Democratic power nationwide. New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the first woman to lead the chamber, died Friday, her office said. She was 76. Her rise opened doors in a state where top decision-makers had long been dubbed “three men in a room.

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” A senator since 2006, Stewart-Cousins had just been reelected by her constituents on Nov. 3, and her fellow Democrats chose mid-month to retain her as their leader. Mike Murphy, a spokesperson for the Senate’s Democratic majority, announced her death Friday. He didn’t give the cause or location, but the New York Times“She was a groundbreaking leader who shattered one of New York’s highest glass ceilings,” he said. Gov.