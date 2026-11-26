New York governor Kathy Hochul has signed into law a five-year ban on the sale of AI chatbot toys.

a five-year ban on the sale of AI chatbot toys, including dolls and robots that use the internet to converse with children. The new law comes with some teeth, including steep daily fines for each violation enforced by the state's attorney general.

"Parents shopping for gifts for the holidays or any other occasion should not have to worry that dangerous chatbots disguised as toys could expose their children to inappropriate conversations, manipulate their feelings or put their privacy at risk," Hochul said in a statement. Calling herself New York's first"mom governor," Hochul said the new measure was"deeply personal.

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", that tested chatbot toys marketed to children aged three to 12. Some of the toys talked about sexually explicit subjects and provided advice that could create a fire hazard in homes. The toys had few or zero parental controls and the longer the conversation, the more safety limits weakened. Some toys could even record a child's voice or scan their face.