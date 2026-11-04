New York School Bus Driver Van Dayne Arrested After Dragging Child

Van Dayne arrested in Kirkland, New York, after a student was dragged by bus door. Clinton Central School District confirms driver removed from duty following reckless endangerment charges.

A New York school bus driver, Van Dayne, was arrested on Tuesday, November 3, after a five-year-old student was allegedly dragged along Martin Drive in Kirkland. The incident occurred when the child's backpack became trapped in the closing door of the bus as Van Dayne, 37, was completing her route on Monday, November 2.

The Mechanism of the Incident

Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office received the initial report on Monday, November 2, regarding the dragging of a young child. According to the statement released on Tuesday, November 3, Van Dayne had stopped at the child's address to let several students off the vehicle. As the last student was departing, the driver reportedly closed the doors, inadvertently trapping the backpack of the five-year-old inside the frame. The sheriff's office stated that the child was dragged for an undisclosed distance before Van Dayne eventually stopped the bus. The child sustained minor injuries, though their current medical condition remains unknown.

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Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Van Dayne surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, November 3, leading to her arrest. She was subsequently released on an appearance ticket facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment in the second degree. It is not currently known if Van Dayne has entered a formal plea or if she has retained legal counsel to represent her in court. The charges reflect the severity of the alleged negligence that put the young student in physical danger during the morning commute.

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District Response and Safety Measures

The Clinton Central School District confirmed that the driver involved in the incident will no longer be transporting students. While the district did not explicitly name Van Dayne in their official statement, they acknowledged the seriousness of the event. The district emphasized that the safety and well-being of their students are among their most important responsibilities. They expressed that they take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and remain committed to honoring the trust families place in the school system every day.

Impact on Students and Families

The district recognized the traumatic nature of the event, noting the distress caused not only to the student involved but also to the other children who witnessed the occurrence. In a statement, officials said they are relieved that the student did not sustain serious physical injuries, yet they understand the frightening experience endured. The support team is available to provide counseling and support as needed for those affected. Families of the students who traveled on the specific bus route have been notified about the situation to ensure they are informed of the safety measures taken.