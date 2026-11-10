New York's final free fishing day of 2026 is on Veterans Day. What to know

Here's where to fish, what regulations still apply and how veterans and beginners can find resources.

New York's final Free Fishing Day of 2026 will fall on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, giving residents and visitors a chance to fish in the state's freshwater waters without a fishing license.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the free fishing day as an opportunity to honor veterans and encourage New Yorkers to enjoy the state's waterways. Do you need a fishing license on Free Fishing Day? No. New York residents and nonresidents can fish in the state's freshwater waters without a fishing license on Free Fishing Days.

Also read North County's VetFest Returns for Veterans Day 2026

However, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. Outside of Free Fishing Days, anyone age 16 or older must have a valid New York fishing license. I FISH NY Beginner's Guide to Freshwater Fishing covers topics such as setting up a fishing rod, identifying fish and understanding fishing regulations.

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The department also has aIn addition to Free Fishing Days, New York offers free or reduced-fee fishing licenses to eligible active-duty military members and resident veterans with a service-related disability of at least 40%.