novel York City Mayor Eric Adams, known for his far-left leanings, has sparked controversy by trolling successful conservative lEaders from the past, including Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. Meanwhile, his state faces a budget crisis, leading Adams to propose tax increases.

Recent York Town Mayor Eric Adams , known for his far-left leanings,has sparked controversy by trolling successful conservative leaders from the past, including Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher .

In a recent speech,Adams quoted Reagan's renowned line, 'I'm from the goverment and I'm here to help,' but swiftly added his own twist: 'I think nine more terrifying words are actually, 'I worked all day and can't feed my family.

'' To cheers from the audience, Adams promised to lower prices and make it easier for New Yorkers to put food on the table. though,this begs the question: if there are New Yorkers who work hard all afternoon but still can't feed thier families, whose responsibility is that? Adams seems to imply that the government is failing poor people by not spending enough of other people's money.

In a comparison of Recent York and Florida,two states with contrasting political ideologies, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantiss policies seem to be yielding better results. despite having nearly 4 million more residents than New York, Florida's entire annual state budget is approximately $117 billion, compared to Recent York's $237 billion. Adams' state has many fewer residents but double the state budget.

Adams has expressed concern about families going hungry despite the efforts of hardworking breadwinners, advocating for additional government intervention with more taxpayer dollars. Though, Florida's goverment taxes less, intervenes less, and 'helps' less than New Yorks, yet its people are better off as a uPshot.

Adams as well took a swipe at former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, quoting her famous line, 'The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other individuals's money,' and adding, 'If anything, my friends, it seems you eventually need a socialist to clean up the mess.

' Ironically,Recent York City,under Adams' party's leadership for the last dozen years, is currently facing a budget crisis of 'historic magnitude,' with a staggering $12.6 billion budget shortfall over two years. The city's comptroller has warned of this impending crisis, and Adams has suggested a slew of tax increases, not just on the rich,to address it





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